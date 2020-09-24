Born out of a desire to make the arts more accessible, Boone’s craft enrichment program has long offered an outlet to High Country residents who find themselves passionate about pottery or partial toward paint. Each year, the program, in partnership with Appalachian State University, offers a variety of craft classes taught by both local tradesmen and professional artists, on professional-grade equipment and at affordable rates. Going strong since 1998, the craft enrichment program still continues to make strides towards more accessibility in the craft scene, pushing forward during the COVID-19 era with the debut of digital classes.
“We have some really great instructors who are putting together a series of different classes,” said Michael Rall, director of the program.
Currently, the program has five different classes scheduled for this fall, ranging from a course on digital photography to a lesson about painting sunrises with watercolors, each utilizing different methods of online teaching to reach a broad audience.
“It depends on the class and the instructor, some are synchronous classes where you’ll be joining your instructor live on Zoom. They’ll be teaching, and maybe critiquing the work that you’ve done the week before,” said Rall. “Other classes are running asynchronously, where they’re providing a recorded demonstration and you’ll be using discussion forums on a website platform to have those interactions.”
The classes are available to everyone regardless of affiliation with the university, and can be accessed online at https://craftenrichment.appstate.edu/classes.
Though eager to return to a regular classroom setting, Rall is also hoping to carry the craft enrichment program’s online courses into the future and expand the program’s reach outside of the High Country.
“I hope that we can continue to have some success with these online classes. I do believe it expands our reach a little bit wider,” Rall stated. “Before, all our classes were housed on campus and that can definitely be a limiting factor, so I’m hopeful that the asynchronous online classes can continue in some way so we can continue to have a broader reach outside Watauga County.”
Though the ongoing health crises has changed the nature of the craft enrichment program for now, Rall is eager to broaden its offerings going forward. “We definitely take suggestions in terms of what crafts people may be looking for,” said Rall. “We want to find what the interests are, what does the community want. If anyone has suggestions they can definitely email us at craftenrichment@appstate.edu.”
Those interested in knowing more about the craft enrichment program can visit https://craftenrichment.appstate.edu/about or call (828) 268-8718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.