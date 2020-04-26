SUGAR GROVE — A woman was arrested on April 24 and charged with felony second-degree arson after the investigation of a Sugar Grove fire on March 12.
According to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Stephanie Spry was arrested on a warrant in Alleghany County and given the arson charge. Spry was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a June 26 court date.
At 12:55 p.m. that day, first responders from Beaver Dam Fire, Fall Creek Fire, Zionville Fire, Cove Creek Fire, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue Squad, Watauga County Sheriff's Office and Watauga Fire Marshal's Office were dispatched to a structure fire at 107 Kellersville Road. According to WCSO, when units arrived on scene, it was found that there was heavy fire involvement throughout the structure.
The 911 call was made by a passerby who saw the fire, WCSO stated. Watauga Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh previously stated that one person was at the residence during the fire, but did not experience any injuries. The home sustained about $55,000 in damages from the fire.
The fire was determined to have been intentionally set during the course of the fire investigation by the Watauga Fire Marshal's Office and WCSO. The investigation led to the arrest of Spry.
WCSO Captain of Criminal Investigations Carolynn Johnson stated that she was proud of each the investigators in the case. She added that she especially wanted to highlight the work of WCSO Detective Will Watson for "all of his work on this very involved case," along with those on the arson team.
