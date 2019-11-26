BOONE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Police Department is requesting help in identifying two persons of interest related to a reported motor vehicle theft.
ARHS Police stated that a 2001 white Ford Super Duty extended cab truck was allegedly stolen from 336 Deerfield Road in Boone on Sunday, Nov. 24. The vehicle has significant rust around the rear fenders, a hitch-mounted salt spreader and is equipped with a snow plow mount/light kit, according to police.
Police state that the vehicle was driven away by a white male accompanied by a white female, and was observed in the areas of a gas station near Peddler Steakhouse and Watauga Medical Center around 3 p.m. that afternoon.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the ARHS Police Department at (828) 262-4168.
Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential, according to police.
