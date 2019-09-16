BOONE – A motorcyclist has been discharged from the hospital after being hit by an SUV on N.C. 105 on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 13, according to a spokesperson from the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
According to Boone Police Officer J.N. English, at around 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 13, a Ford Escape SUV driven by Ioana Childers, 57, of Sugar Grove, was traveling south on N.C. 105 near the intersection of Wilson Drive when Childers initiated a lane change, striking a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Jerry Lawrence Overcash, 79, of Salisbury, knocking him to the pavement.
Overcash was transported to Watauga Medical Center for what English said were potential internal injuries, lacerations and cuts. English said Overcash’s condition was “serious but stable.”
Speaking on Monday, Sept. 16, ARHS spokesperson Vicki Stevens said that Overcash had been discharged.
English said that Childers was cited for an unsafe lane change.
Traffic on N.C. 105 reduced to one northbound and one southbound lane while emergency personnel were on scene, English said, with the scene cleared at 3:53 p.m.
