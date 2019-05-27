BOONE — A man who went missing Monday morning in the area of Birch Street in Boone has been found safe, according to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
"(Bret) Bond has been found safe," ARHS spokesperson Vicki Stevens said at 2 p.m. Monday.
At 10:30 a.m., Monday, ARHS sent out a notice that its police department was searching for Bond and were concerned for his welfare related to an undisclosed medical condition.
