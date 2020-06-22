BOONE — Several agencies and organizations have partnered together on a multi‐county communication campaign — called Show Your Love — to encourage the community to take actions to show love for one another and slow the spread of COVID‐19.
The Show Your Love campaign is being launched with messaging highlighting the 3Ws. When leaving their home, community members are asked to "show your love" by wearing a cloth face covering, washing their hands often or using hand sanitizer and waiting six feet from others. Posters and social media graphics have been developed and are available for anyone to use. Graphics can be downloaded at www.apphealthcare.com/show‐your‐love‐campaign. Community members are encouraged to check back often as new materials become available.
This campaign is launching in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties and in partnership with the local chambers of commerce in each county. AppHealthCare has partnered with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian State University, Watauga County, local municipalities and others to increase awareness of actions community members can all take to impact how COVID‐19 affects the local community.
Jennifer Greene, the AppHealthCare health director, said her agency recognizes the importance that community actions have on combating the virus.
"We live and interact in a community with others, and actions we take as individuals affect our community’s health as a whole," Greene said. "Now more than ever, we must see how connected we all are and realize we are stronger together. This campaign brings together many partnerships and demonstrates the collective impact we can have together, while leading with kindness for others."
David Jackson, the president/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Show Your Love Campaign will help to communicate to local residents and visitors a shared goal of creating a safe and positive experience for those interacting with the High Country.
"Boone and Watauga County are open for business, and following the guidelines promoted in this campaign will help us safely and responsibly provide life's activities for local residents and visitors," Jackson said. Clear, understandable and impactful messaging is critical as we communicate the guidelines unique to specific areas of the High Country, but we feel consistently how we message these points across our counties will eliminate confusion and promote participation."
Jackson added that the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce appreciates the expertise AppHealthCare brings to the campaign.
"Together we are eager to get helpful and accurate public health information to all who come in contact with Watauga County," Jackson said. "Compassion has helped us through some tough times recently and this program is designed to build off that fundamental High Country trait to help keep everyone healthy."
Charles Hardin, the president/CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, said everyone must do whatever is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Watauga.
“Preserving our beautiful region for future generations to enjoy includes taking care of natural resources that we are entrusted with as well as protecting our local residents, seasonal residents and visitors," Hardin said. "Reckless behavior will only prolong the agony we find ourselves in and cause further economic pain. We all love the High Country and have made it our home, so lets all unite to make sure it continues to be our little piece of heaven."
Additional messages for the Show Your Love campaign will soon be launched in as AppHealthCare states that a feature of the campaign is that it can be catered to many different topics — such as showing love for local businesses and showing love by donating essential items to those in need.
"We appreciate the many agencies and individuals who have reached out to express their support for this campaign and know it is through all of us that we will slow the spread of COVID‐19 and show the love we all have for our community," stated AppHealthCare.
For more information, visit www.apphealthcare.com/show-your-love-campaign.
