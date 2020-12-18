BOONE — AppHealthCare stated on Dec. 18 that it was recently notified that the agency will likely receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine early next week.
The agency stated that it is anticipating receiving the Moderna vaccine for each of the counties it serves — 100 doses for Alleghany, 300 doses for Ashe and 600 doses for Watauga. Local hospitals will likely also be receiving some vaccine supply next week, and will use their supply to vaccinate hospital staff who qualify in the first phase of rollout.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be rolling out in phases and will be given to those who are most at risk first. The first doses of vaccine will go to frontline health care workers who are at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and those who are working and living in long term care facilities and group homes. Supplies will be limited at first but will increase throughout 2021.
“We are anticipating the arrival of our first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine early next week and are very hopeful and confident in the vaccine’s ability to help slow the spread of this virus which has impacted all of us in so many ways this year," said AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene in a statement. "We are working closely with local and state partners as we prepare to offer the vaccine to those who are eligible in this first phase. Even though we are hopeful about the vaccine, we must continue to practice prevention measures like the three Ws and wear a face covering, wash your hands and wait 6 feet from others. These prevention measures will help slow the spread and protect local hospital capacity."
AppHealthCare plans to partner with hospitals across the district, and will be following the N.C. DHHS guidelines as staff determine who is eligible for the vaccine in each phase.
The agency is initially prioritizing long term care facility staff and residents and health care providers who qualify for Phase 1a since they are at highest risk. There are a number of long term care facilities who have already signed up and registered with a national partnership with CVS and Walgreens Pharmacy; those organizations will be vaccinated through that program. AppHealthCare will be responsible for vaccinating those long term care facilities who were not able to sign up with the national program.
AppHealthCare stated that its plan will have to be flexible since it depends on the agency receiving the vaccine next week. The agency is communicating directly with those who are eligible for Phase 1a vaccine, and is planning to begin the process of offering a vaccine to this group early next week — dependent on when the shipment arrives. Due to prioritizing the vaccine distribution, AppHealthCare will only be offering COVID-19 testing on Monday, Dec. 21 of next week.
AppHealthCare is working to add information on its website for people who will qualify for Phase 1b.
Additional Resources
Visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information about the vaccine including the COVID-19 vaccination plan and frequently asked questions. For more information related to COVID-19, including local data, visit AppHealthCare’s website at www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-information.
AppHealthCare's COVID-19 call center is available to take COVID-19 related calls each day at (828) 795-1970; questions can also be emailed to preparedness@apphealth.com.
AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. To reach the agency, call Watauga (828) 264-4995, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Alleghany (336) 372-5641 anytime and follow the prompts. For more information, visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow the agency on Facebook or Twitter.
