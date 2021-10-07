BOONE — People around Boone have been seeing a different AppalCART bus on the roads as the transport service brought a double decker bus to town Sept. 28 to see how it fares on the Pop 105 Route.
The double decker bus will run on the Pop 105 route from 7 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on weekdays until Friday, Oct. 15. Due to the bus being loaned to AppalCART, the bus is not equipped with TransLoc devices meaning it will not show up on the company’s app.
The bus is an Enviro500 provided by Alexander Dennis — a British bus and coach manufacturer with vehicles on roads around the world. According to AppalCART Director Craig Hughes, Alexander Dennis offered the bus to AppalCART as a demo opportunity in the spring.
“It’s definitely innovative, and we have capacity issues (on) our Pop route where we have buses getting full,” Hughes said. “The route has large stops for large volumes of people to get on and off the bus. So we were like, ‘If we can try it out on the Pop route, that would give us a feel if this is something we want to consider in the future.’”
Additionally, the Pop 105 route mainly sticks to roads in town and avoids any pitfalls that would give the bus trouble such as low-hanging trees or especially winding roads.
Compared to AppalCART’s more common buses, the double decker is 2 feet longer and roughly 3 feet taller. That extra size allows the bus to carry about 30 more people then the 40 footers.
The bus has QR codes inside for people to scan and take a survey about their experiences on the bus.
“The folks that have been on it have really enjoyed it,” Hughes said. “It’s clear Alexander Dennis put their best foot forward with the demo, they don’t want something that’s going to be underwhelming. It’s got some wow factor to it. I think everyone’s enjoyed, you know, being up top on that upper deck.”
Whether or not the bus becomes a permanent AppalCART fixture down the road remains to be seen. Hughes said the double decker’s demo has no impact on the planned addition of an electric bus, which he said is on track to arrive in April.
He added that the double decker demo and the future electric bus both serve as learning experiences for the transportation service, giving them further insight for when buses have to be replaced or if they decide to grow the fleet.
