BOONE — AppalCART is removing the “Night Owl” Orange route in January 2020 and will re-evaluate its other three night routes at the end of the Appalachian State spring semester, according to a statement by the Boone public bus system.
“AppalCART will be removing the ‘Night Owl’ Orange from our schedule beginning Jan. 16, 2020, due to low ridership,” the statement said.
Craig Hughes, director of AppalCART, stated that ridership for Orange Route had fallen to 5.6 trips per hour on non-football game week nights.
“It was not cost effective to keep running,” Hughes said.
The four routes ran from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday nights and from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturday nights starting in August.
The Gold route for the night, Hughes said, was also low on ridership, but said it helps take pressure off App State’s “Safe Ride” van fleet, which offers free on-campus rides for students at night.
“We’re working with our partners at App to try to keep that rolling for now,” Hughes said of the Gold route.
The other two “Night Owl” routes, Pop 105 and Express, average 13 and 15.8 trips per hour, respectively, on non-football game weekends, Hughes said. The ridership for those two routes is “acceptable,” Hughes added.
Ridership on football game weekends were much higher, Hughes said.
Going into the spring semester, Hughes is hoping the numbers hold steady and grow for the three remaining “Night Owl” routes.
“It definitely needs to hold where it’s at,” Hughes said of the remaining night routes. “We don’t want to see it go down. If it goes down, we need to have serious conversations about continuing the service.”
The first-time program was made possible by a $181,120 pilot program, which was announced in the spring. Currently, the majority of in-town AppalCART routes start between 6 and 10 a.m. and wrap up between 5 and 10 p.m. during the school year.
AppalCART is on pace to break its single-fiscal-year ridership record with more than 2 million riders in 2019-20, the system previously stated. A single-day ridership record of 18,000 was set on Oct. 31, when Appalachian State had a Thursday night home football game.
