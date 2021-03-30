BOONE — AppalCART is looking to simplify its route maps by removing 21 stops, adding a new route and modifying two others.
The AppalCART Board approved the changes during their March 22meeting, however, there will be a public hearing on April 26 before plans are finalized.
The biggest change comes to the number of stops on the bus service’s routes. Of the 142 stops, 21 are set to be removed due to factors including proximity and lack of use. All of the stops that are looking to be cut have not been in service since the summer, part of AppalCART’s efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to find a way to shorten the amount of time that passengers would stay on the bus to reduce their chances of exposure in a confined area,” AppalCART Director Craig Hughes said. “We’ve taken some precautions, opening the windows and all that good stuff, but we thought, ‘What else can we do?’ We had a lot of the stops that weren’t used a lot.”
Hughes said that even if there isn’t anyone is at the stop, drivers still have to slow down so they can check for potential riders, and that adds time to bus rides. Many of the stops that are on the chopping block were also in close proximity to another stop, meaning drivers would have to slow down every 200-400 yards, adding unnecessary time to rides.
Hughes said it was not impossible that some of the routes could come back in the future, but it would only happen if there was an actual demand for them.
“It helps us keep traffic moving, as well as makes it more efficient for our passengers,” Hughes said.
The list of routes will also be changed, with a new route being added to the list and two others seeing changes.
In anticipation of the completion of The Finmore on Shadowline Drive, a new apartment complex, a new Pink Route will be added to help alleviate the additional passengers the complex is expected to experience.
The second new route is a modified version of Silver Route — Gray Route — which will be very similar to Silver. Silver Route would no longer serve the Appalachian State University lot on N.C. 105, while the Gray Route would but not go down Old Bristol Road.
“It’s hard to keep Silver Route on time, even under normal circumstances, but when school’s in session and you get traffic it was having trouble staying on time,” Hughes said. “So we knew we needed to do something to help it stay on time, so that our passengers would see it as a reliable way to get around town or get to where they need to go.”
Hughes said Silver Route was consistently getting off of its schedule, but the adjustments and the addition of Gray Route is expected to get both routes running smoothly and on time.
For more information about the proposed changes and to see the route maps, visit www.appalcart.com/proposed-route-changes-2021-2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.