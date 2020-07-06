BOONE — The Appalachian State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to pass a resolution of confidence in the leadership of Chancellor Sheri Everts during a special conference call meeting held July 6.
"Whereas, the COVID-19 global pandemic, recent acts of racism and inequities in our country and on our campus require strong leadership and action," the resolution begins, followed by a lengthy list of actions taken by the chancellor and her leadership team.
With regard to the university's COVID-19 response, the actions listed included the transition of 2,600 course sections from face-to-face learning to online instruction last spring; the development of support programs for students impacted by the pandemic; developing new work shifts to comply with social distancing; adjustments to spending and budgeting due to COVID-19 impacts; the creation of the Recovery Strategy Leadership Group and the Project Management and Implementation Team; and regular meetings with multiple staff, faculty and student groups on campus, among others.
"In a time of unprecedented uncertainty, the chancellor and members of her leadership team have been in constant communication with the UNC system office to relay and address concerns expressed by faculty, staff and students, provide updates on campus needs and resources and to request assistance with health and safety planning and logistics," the resolution stated.
With regard to diversity and inequities, the resolution notes that during Everts' tenure, the proportion of ethnically diverse students has risen 46.6 percent, to 17.4 percent during the 2019-20 academic year. It notes that Appalachian's overall retention rate is nearly 88 percent, "well above the national average," and that the retention rates for under-represented students is 87 percent and for black/African American students is 89 percent.
Since spring 2019, it said, 90 percent of the university's academic departments have hosted trainings on implicit bias, and currently, 32 percent of new faculty hires are from underrepresented populations.
"Chancellor Everts brings her experience in diversity and inclusion from numerous other educational institutions and recognizes successful diversity initiatives must 'go beyond the numbers' and include broad cultural changes that foster inclusive excellence," the resolution stated.
According to university spokesperson, the resolution was proposed by Trustees Chair John Blackburn, with input and edits from other trustees submitted in writing and by phone prior to the meeting.
The meeting was announced on July 1, with a closed session "to prevent the disclosure of privileged or confidential information" and "for the purpose of consulting with the university’s attorney" as the only agenda item listed.
Following a 40-minute closed session, the trustees returned to open session and voted to amend the agenda to consider adoption of the resolution. Trustees Vice Chair Scott Lampe read the resolution aloud, and the trustees then passed the resolution unanimously.
The resolution comes as a number of Appalachian State faculty are questioning plans to return to in-person teaching this fall. The university has also been the subject of some criticism during recent online events organized by the group Black in Boone, with one person referring to perceived "structural racism" within the university.
Blackburn did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the resolution.
The full text of the resolution can be read below.
(3) comments
So the BOT likes the Chancellor. No surprise there. BOT member John Blackburn took the Chancellor and pals on a trip to the Middle East. Upon return the university has a new Interim Provost who went on the trip and the other Provost is ousted. Hire your friends, fire the people who disagree with you. This is a pattern. Hm, maybe it's the administrators who need the diversity and inclusion training. BOT member Mark Ricks could have given $10 million dollars to academics, but he chose to support athletics and now we have the Ricks Athletics Complex. And is it ever fancy. Leather club chairs with embroidered logos. Gold toilets. Huge elevators that work. Nice offices. Meanwhile academic facilities are hurting for new equipment and with such poor academic facilities the students cannot get the education they deserve. Buildings where all freshmen take classes don’t even have air conditioning and working elevators. Other buildings have leaking roofs and flooding. But you walk into the Athletics building and see how the other half lives. Make no mistake, all that luxury comes from state funds and student fees given to athletics. Donor dollars and ticket sales are a small piece of their budget. Students give more money to athletics EVERY YEAR than the $10 million that Ricks gave. And Ricks had a choice, he didn't have to borrow money to pay for it.
Here's an idea: While you're renaming buildings on campus, why don't you rename the Ricks Athletics Complex the STUDENT LOAN DEBT ATHLETICS COMPLEX.
Not surprising. The BOT jumped the gun with an unnecessary and divisive act. The BOT is a group of donors that have purchased their positions because they have no experience or expertise in higher education. This group moves in to provide false confidence in a failed leader, revealing their own failed leadership. And they only shined a bright light on the failure of the Chancellor. The BOT showed that the Chancellor needed them to prop her up because she was unable to regain the trust and support of the faculty after her many blunders. She’s failed with the people on the front lines, and they are trying to provide backup from their distant perspectives.
The Chancellor should not find solace in getting support from non-academics that share her support for football and her disregard for academics. They donated their money to athletics instead of academics, just like the Chancellor directs university money to athletics instead of academics. But this is not serving the mission of the university, which is the disconnect.
The fact is that after years of failed leadership and rising frustration, the faculty raised concerns about the direction of the university. The faculty are those committed to the mission of Appalachian, and among this group the Chancellor she little support. Who supports you and who doesn’t is very telling. The Chancellor shows little support for academics. And the BOT approved all of her bad decisions, so they’re part of the problem. During a pandemic, the BOT approved a renovation to a basketball court floor (nearly $1million) and a bookstore renovation ($2million)! And almost simultaneously, the BOT was quoted that we face near certain budget cuts and even layoffs of staff and faculty! The Chancellor is irresponsible, but the BOT approved.
This BOT approved the Chancellor’s ridiculous requests to (a) reduce funding for academics, (b) lower faculty pay from the 75th to 50th percentile, (c) dramatically lower admissions standards, (d) move the university from a high quality selective university to an open-enrollment university, (e) engage in intimidating tactics to fire or quiet anyone critical of her, (f) divert money from a condemned bathroom to pay for bulletproofing her office, (g) give her BFF Chief of Staff, Hank Foreman, an enormous raise while ignoring the plight of faculty and lower-end staff, (h) generally oversee incompetence across middle management offices, (i) diminish the reputation and value of an Appalachian degree, (j) diminish the desirability of Appalachian among high school graduates, (k) incrementally destroy the long-standing positive vibe on campus.
This Chancellor has destroyed any semblance of an Appalachian Family. And the BOT just approved.
Huh, that's funny, because Everts was absent during this afternoon/evening's open faculty senate session where she was supposed to be present addressing faculty concerns directly. It will be interesting to see what plays out during the closed faculty senate session afterwards RE: "confidence," because speaking as someone *directly* impacted by the decisions of this abomination of an administration, I have *zero* confidence in this Chancellor. Nada. Zip. Zilch. No Confidence.
Something tells me that the Board of Trustees is trying to get out ahead of something here with their 100% needless resolution. And interesting that the Watauga Democrat chooses to wait until this exact moment to post this needless article, considering the resolution was passed on the 1st.
Who in their right mind (other than a bunch of sycophantic toadies) even passes a resolution IN confidence of someone?
By the way, who gives a rat's a** what a bunch of corporate lackeys and hacks thinks? Y'all don't even work at the University, why should you have a say in *any* of this? I know why y'all voted this way, because most of you have invested in Athletics, and if there's one thing this Chancellor *loves* to throw money at, it's needless Athletics projects...
