BOONE — Appalachian Regional Library — with public libraries in Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties — is moving back into curbside and virtual services only. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, all our libraries will be closed to the public.
The library system has chosen this course of action due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases across the state and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen’s directive recommending that people stay at home as much as possible.
Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/ncdhhs-issues-secretarial-directive-immediate-actions-protect-north-carolinians for details. Library officials stated that they want to keep library users and staff as safe as possible during this "dangerous time."
Curbside service will be available during all open hours. Patrons may call their local library to request particular items, put items on hold through the library's online catalog or call the library to request that a staff person choose books for you. The Take and Make kits Appalachian Regional Library has available in the libraries will be available through curbside pickup as long as they last. Patrons should check with their library to discover the details of how to take advantage of curbside service.
Community members are advised to check local library websites or Facebook pages for the days and times of curbside service at the their local library. Links are also provided to various virtual materials and programs to enjoy.
Information on the Watauga County Library can be found www.arlibrary.org/watauga or www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary.
Community members are urged to watch the ARL library websites or Facebook pages for further updates as they become available.
