BOONE — The Appalachian Police Department — Appalachian State University's official policing agency — recently hosted and sponsored implicit bias training for local and regional law enforcement agencies, the university announced last month.
This training will be provided by Fair and Impartial Policing LLC, a company that provides implicit bias training nationwide to law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels.
Fifteen officers from APD, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the Blowing Rock Police Department and the Boone Police Department were to participate in FIP’s Train-the-Trainer program Sept. 23 and 24. The class also included officers from elsewhere in the Western North Carolina region, with up to 30 officers in attendance at each session. APD sponsored the attendance of all 15 Watauga County officers.
“In providing these important professional development opportunities related to diversity and inclusion, App State's Police Department is exemplifying the university’s dedication to ensuring a safe and inclusive Appalachian experience,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “This commitment extends beyond the borders of our campus to our community and our region.”
Through FIP’s TOT program, officers will become certified trainers who are capable of providing the implicit bias training to other officers in North Carolina’s High Country — including those within their own agencies.
Andy Stephenson, App State’s director of public safety and chief of police, said, “Having these trainers within our local communities will support area law enforcement’s continued efforts to serve the public with compassion and respect.”
“Implicit bias works outside of our conscious awareness and manifests even in people who consciously hold non-prejudiced attitudes,” the FIP website states. According to FIP, this type of bias affects all human perceptions on an unconscious level, but its effects on decisions can be reduced through awareness and education.
This FIP curricula has been integrated into the Leadership of Police Organizations and Women’s Leadership Institute training programs, both offered by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The same curricula are also presented each year at the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.
