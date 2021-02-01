BOONE — Dramatic takedowns at the beginning and end of Appalachian State's wrestling dual with Chattanooga set the stage for a sweep on Sunday, Jan. 31 in Varsity Gym.
The Mountaineers opened the day with a 20-13 victory to hand the Mocs their first league loss, and App State capped the tri-meet with a 54-0 shutout of Presbyterian.
Codi Russell, Jonathan Millner, Cody Bond, Will Formato, Thomas Flitz and Michael Burchell enjoyed 2-0 days as the Mountaineers (5-2, 5-1) followed a tight win against a longtime rival with their third shutout in six SoCon duals this season. They recorded five pins and nine wins with bonus points in that matchup.
In a showdown between top-25 wrestlers at 125-pounds to open the tri-meet, Russell won 4-3 against Fabian Gutierrez by erasing a 3-2 deficit on a takedown with 53 seconds left, and preventing a tying escape the rest of the match despite several close calls.
Millner's major decision at 149, Bond's one-point overtime win at 157, Formato's 6-1 decision at 165 and Flitz's major decision at 174 gave App State a 17-6 lead with three matches remaining. The Mountaineers still had work to do in the finale after a major decision and a 12-5 victory that missed being a major decision by one point trimmed the Mocs' deficit to 17-13.
Chattanooga (7-3, 5-1) needed a bonus-point win in the heavyweight division to possibly snatch away a team victory, but Burchell broke a 1-1 tie on a takedown with 1:31 left in his 4-1 decision against Grayson Walthall.
The Mocs followed Russell's tight win with a 4-2 decision at 133 and a 5-3 win on a Sudden Victory-1 takedown at 141, but App State responded to falling behind by winning four straight matches, including Bond's 7-6 overtime decision against Weston Wichman. Bond fell behind 6-4 on Wichman's takedown with 1:05 left but registered an escape and then forced overtime as Wichman was penalized one point for another stalling call with six seconds left, as Bond tried to complete a takedown.
Neither wrestler scored in the Sudden Victory-1 period, but when it ended, official went to the replay monitor and confirmed that Wichman had committed an illegal hold.
After Chattanooga won all its matches against Presbyterian, the Mountaineers benefited from pins by Russell, Anthony Brito, Millner, Flitz and Burchell against the Blue Hose (0-4, 0-4). Julian Gorring and Mason Fiscella also picked up six points apiece with wins by forfeit, Formato improved to 11-1 this season with a tech fall, Bond added a major decision and true freshman Tyler Kellison won a 9-6 decision at 133 pounds in his first career dual start.
Before that dual, App State recognized six seniors: Flitz (63 career wins to date), Russell (70 career wins to date), Tim Warren (started the 2021 opener at heavyweight), Ramon Rodriguez (won against Davidson earlier this month at 197), injured Paul Carson (2019-20 starter with 30 career wins at 197), injured De'Andre Swinson-Barr (two-year starter and SoCon place-winner at 125), manager Carsyn Kilgo and manager Jayden Drewery.
App State also won four of the five extra matches in which it participated, led by Tristan Pugh (2-0), Caleb Smith (1-0) and Heath Gonyer (1-0).
App State's last tri-meet is Friday, Feb. 5 at the Virginia Military Institute, with The Citadel also attending. This is followed by the SoCon Championships on Feb. 28 in Boone and the NCAA Championships starting March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.