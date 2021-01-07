BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Taylor Rushing, M.D., medical director of the campus’s M.S. Shook Student Health Service offers community member’s recommendations for keeping their physical and mental health in check.
Physical health
Wash hands frequently. “We all know this helps,” Rushing said. “The use of soap and hot water can’t be stressed enough.”
Continue to wear a face covering when around other people. This is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lessen the spread of COVID-19. “An added perk as we go into flu season is that it should also help lessen the spread of influenza,” Rushing said.
Get a flu shot. While face coverings will hopefully help decrease flu transmission, viruses that cause the flu remain an annual threat. “The flu shot lessens the likelihood of catching the flu greatly. For those who still catch flu despite being immunized, having had the vaccine will typically decrease severity of symptoms,” Rushing said.
Stay home if not feeling well. This will help prevent transmission of flu, COVID-19 and other infections to other people. It can be hard to stay home and rest, said Rushing, “but we all need to stay home if we’re feeling ill.” An added benefit to doing so: “Rest will also help you recover more quickly,” he said.
Sleep. A third of U.S. adults report they usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep (seven or more hours per night for adults over 18), which is needed for good health, according to the CDC. “Adequate hibernation isn’t just for bears. Maximizing sleep helps your body and your mind,” Rushing said.
Read the CDC’s tips for better sleep at www.cdc.gov/sleep/about_sleep/sleep_hygiene.html.
Exercise at least three to five days a week. Numerous research studies have shown being physically active has positive impacts on both the body and the brain. “Work up a sweat — you’ll feel better with an endorphin rush,” Rushing said.
App State students can use University Recreation’s facilities and programming, which include a number of exercise videos.
Go outside. Less sunlight exposure has been linked to depressive symptoms, so going for a brisk walk can help satisfy exercise goals and increase exposure to the sun. Outdoor activities with others are likely safer than indoor gatherings in terms of preventing the spread of illness, Rushing said.
Some options include parks and trails found locally on the Park Rx America website at parkrxamerica.org or along the Blue Ridge Parkway, as well as area ski slopes and skating rinks. Be sure to dress in layers and protect the head, ears, hands and feet.
Mental health
Give oneself grace and space. “Nothing is quite right since the pandemic began, so give yourself grace and space. It’s OK to not feel OK. It’s also OK to lower your expectations of yourself and others. Do your best and that is enough,” Rushing said.
For those experiencing severe symptoms of sadness or anxiousness, App State’s Counseling and Psychological Services Center provides telecounseling services and group meetings.
Plan things to look forward to. Gathering with a few friends may give a mental boost, but do so safely — preferably outdoors where risk of transmission is lowered. Electric blankets can be helpful for sitting outside more comfortably with friends, Rushing said.
“If you feel you can’t gather with others because of high-risk health issues, then plan things for yourself — takeout from a favorite restaurant, a Zoom gathering with friends or a movie night alone,” he added.
Stay connected with family and friends. Rushing recommends staying in close contact with those who provide positive emotional support — and preferably electronically or by other safe measures. “Reach out to family and friends often. Check on your family and friends, too. We all need as much help as we can get right now,” Rushing said.
In addition, staying on top of academic responsibilities can go a long way in supporting a student’s overall health and well-being, Rushing said. He advises those who are feeling challenged to reach out to professors, advisers or the Office of the Dean of Students. “You have options,” he said.
