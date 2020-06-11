BOONE — An Appalachian State junior will vote to nominate Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee when the Democratic National Convention takes place this August.
If Biden wins the general election, she will also cast one of North Carolina’s 15 Electoral College votes in December.
Emily Hogan, a political science major, was elected at the North Carolina District 5 convention on May 16 to become a Biden delegate at the Democratic National Convention.
To become a delegate, the state Democratic Party sends a list of people who have applied to the presidential candidate they’ve pledged to support — in Hogan’s case, the Biden campaign.
“I was fortunate enough to be selected to run, which in and of itself is exciting,” Hogan said.
North Carolina’s District 5 has four delegates pledged to Biden and one to Sen. Bernie Sanders. The fifth district includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, some of Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, some of Rutherford, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
Hogan said that Biden was her first choice before he became the presumptive nominee.
“I wanted to make sure that people knew that there were young people supporting Biden and that there were young LGBT people supporting Biden. That there are young women supporting Biden,” Hogan said. “I feel like that might be a concern for some people.”
To run for presidential elector, Hogan said it’s pretty much the same process except the North Carolina Democratic Party vets the candidates instead of the presidential campaigns.
Similarly, Hogan said she ran for elector to help bring representation to the Democratic party.
“It's not about like, ‘Oh, I thought I'd be better than this person.’ I just think I represent something different,” Hogan said. “I ran for elector because I wanted to make sure that when Joe Biden wins, our presidential electors represent our party today.”
In December, North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall will convene the electors to officially elect the chosen candidate for North Carolina. There are 13 district-level electors and two at-large electors in North Carolina.
This is not Hogan’s first involvement with politics, as she has worked for four campaigns in North Carolina.
She currently does digital media for Jean Farmer Butterfield, who is running for reelection to the North Carolina House of Representatives for District 24.
Charlie Wallin, chair of the Watauga County Democratic Party and Watauga County commissioner, has known Hogan through his additional role as the App State College Democrats adviser.
“She doesn't want to settle and wants to always take an active role to make a difference. When no one else wants to step up, she does,” Wallin said. “I was so proud of Emily and her election as delegate and presidential elector.”
The Democratic National Convention will take place from Aug. 17-20, but it remains uncertain if events will take place in person or online due to COVID-19.
(1) comment
Biden was your first choice even before he got the nomination?! We are so screwed...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.