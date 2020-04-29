BOONE — Appalachian State University administrators are monitoring enrollment numbers as they continue toward the 20,000 student goal for fall 2020.
App State Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Cindy Barr shared with Faculty Senate members on April 27 that the university is “tracking to be right on target” for enrollment of first-year students and that the university should be well positioned to meet or exceed its transfer student goal if trends continue.
The university set a goal of 3,851 first-year students by fall 2020, Barr said. With an 8.8 percent increase in completed applications, App State accepted 14,298 students for this fall, and 3,762 have confirmed. Confirmed students are those who have paid enrollment deposits and have confirmed their intent to enroll, according to Barr.
Barr said the plan is to reach above the 3,851 goal during the summer to “land where we want to be this fall.”
The university hosted its first transfer pre-orientation program with about 70 students registered to be transfers, Barr said. App State plans to meet its target of 1,200 transfer students, as it has accepted 1,789 students with 1,020 confirmed students.
Faculty Senator Jeff Bortz — a professor in the Department of History — asked Barr when the university will know exactly how many students will be enrolled for the fall semester and how many faculty members will be needed. Barr said administrators should have a better idea of actual numbers closer to when students are sent bills in mid-July.
Previously some Faculty Senate members voiced concern about the university’s admission rate and academic quality of students in the administration’s goal of 20,000 students. During that April 27 virtual meeting with the group, Barr said the current admission rate is at 79.6 percent — slightly higher than the 76.9 percent admission rate from last year.
When it came to grade point averages, Barr said the GPAs of those admitted were within one one-hundredth of a point to those of last year. SAT scores of those admitted were within 10 points of the admitted students on average, according to Barr.
University operations for the fall are still unknown as the University of North Carolina system continues to consider decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chancellor Sheri Everts said the fall semester in 2020 will likely not look like fall 2019.
“There are many questions about the future and much we don’t know about what it holds,” Everts said. “Our faculty and staff have been problem solving numerous contingencies and mitigation strategies. We’re exploring every option to offer learning environments that have new and lasting standards of safety.”
Additionally, Everts said more than two dozen faculty representing every college and a dozen disciplines have come together to develop research clusters around COVID-19 topics. These topics include issues of disease spread and surveillance; health disparities, vulnerabilities and resilience; behavioral and community response; the economic impact on the region; and geographical, environmental and socioeconomic variability in the region.
Interim Provost Heather Norris said she has also gathered a small brainstorming faculty group to think of creative ways to return to a semblance of a face-to-face setting in the fall. She mentioned that ideas have been brought about of how to arrange classrooms for appropriate social distancing and make active learning in settings like labs and clinical rotations a continued possibility.
“We’re eager to find the best ways to return our students and faculty to classrooms and labs, all the while preparing to do so in different ways,” Norris said.
Administrators have been developing plans for the retrieval of faculty and student belongings, Norris said. University deans are working with department chairs to create schedules of entry and exiting university buildings to ensure social distancing.
Norris also shared an email to faculty last week that administrators are seeking support from individual faculty and teams of faculty members to transition their face-to-face classes fully to online should the need arise to deliver remote instruction again.
Later in the meeting, faculty senators heard from the group’s Quality Online Teaching and Learning ad hoc committee. The group was created in January with the charge of identifying and defining key characteristics of quality online teaching and learning.
The committee conducted open forums to identify concerns and recommendations from faculty and staff and gathered data as it related to online learning at App State. The committee presented recommendations to the Faculty Senate that were then approved.
The recommendations included the continuation of the QOTL committee for the fall semester; the later developing of an Online Educational Policy and Procedures standing committee; the inclusion of online integration in the university’s strategic planning process; clarification from Academic Affairs of the leadership and infrastructure that is in place to support all online education; that Academic Affairs form a Task Force on Quality Teaching and Learning; as well as the formation of an Online Student Support Task Force involving Student Affairs.
The April 27 meeting was the last Faculty Senate gathering for the 2019-20 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.