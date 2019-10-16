Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.