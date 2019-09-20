BOONE — An ad hoc committee of Appalachian State University faculty members plans to study the quality assurance of the university’s online courses.
Ben Powell, an associate professor in the Department of Management, proposed a resolution during the Sept. 9 Faculty Senate meeting suggesting the creation of such a committee. The resolution, which later passed, states that App State did not have any institutional standards for online program or course development, or for teaching online, “despite the fact that these are best practices at many peer institutions.”
The idea behind the committee stemmed from Powell’s fellowship work with the University of North Carolina System. Powell has traveled to different UNC System campuses alongside Jim Ptaszynski, the UNC System’s vice president for digital learning. Powell said App State has a distinct role in reaching out into the region and rural communities through online courses, and is able to help educate non-traditional students more than ever before.
According to university spokesperson Megan Hayes, roughly one-third of App State’s students are enrolled in an online course. More than 6,000 students are enrolled in online courses this fall. More than 300 courses are offered online each year, equating to more than 700 available course sections.
“These working adults you can reach online, it changes lives,” Powell said. “It opens doors; it helps them provide for their families.”
For this reason, he said the goal of this initiative is to reach more students, offer students a better experience and to ensure they have meaningful outcomes.
While visiting the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with Ptaszynski, Powell learned that the UNCG Faculty Senate is highly involved in online learning on its campus and setting rules, such as requiring faculty who have not taught online courses to complete a training before doing so. This is due to the work of the senate’s online learning committee.
“Our senate does not have any such committee,” Powell said. “That’s a gap that puts both the faculty and the administration in an awkward position.”
UNCG also created procedures for professional development and support for online instructors, which includes requirements such as continuing professional development specific to online instruction.
Powell said App State faculty are offered some training through the university’s Center for Academic Excellence as well as use of standards by Quality Matters — an organization that helps instructors examine their online course to ensure it meets quality measures. However, these are optional and not required at App State currently.
In 2017, a Distance Education Task Force at App State recommended the university “provide standards that would ensure quality across all distance education programs, which should include offering professional development with incentives to all faculty engaging in online distance education teaching.” However, Powell said that since then there hasn’t been a faculty body to follow up on those recommendations.
Powell explained that university administration needs to take action on online curriculum and instruction, but that this is an issue that would fall under faculty governance. Faculty governance gives university faculty the ability to make recommendations to the provost about matters concerning promotion, tenure and curriculum. When it comes to online courses, who can teach them and what training faculty should have, these would be sections that could have faculty recommendations, Powell said.
He added that the faculty are not currently organized to take such action, and administration may be forced to do so.
During the Aug. 24 App State Faculty Senate retreat, Powell recommended adding a senate standing Digital Learning Committee. Powell said Tony Calamai, faculty senator and professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, then suggested creating an ad hoc committee to first study the issue.
While the resolution for the ad hoc committee ultimately passed with a vote of 25 to eight, some faculty senators spoke in opposition. Barbara Howard, an associate professor of school administration in the Department of Leadership and Educational Studies, read aloud a letter from her department that expressed concerns about creating certain standards for online courses. The letter states that the department sees this as an encroachment on academic freedom, and didn’t feel as if there are any such systems in place for face-to-face courses.
Howard said her department has been leading in online education, and faculty were particularly interested in the resolution. The letter states that it is “drastic and demoralizing that a mandate must be required that gives a top-down definition of the Appalachian way of teaching online.”
The letter states that there is substantial research on online teaching and learning demonstrating that the elements which lead to success in online courses — such as presence and community-building — are not addressed by design and evaluation methods. It adds that such a system would be misaligned with current quality online instruction and would create a structure of course design and measurement that amplifies a perceived division between online and face-to-face teaching.
“There is an implication that instructors who teach online are in more need of guidance and monitoring than face-to-face instructors, and that online courses can be viewed as ‘products,’” Howard read aloud. “This seems indicative of a misunderstanding of online teaching and learning, which is often as experiential, relationship-based, collaborative and as dynamic as face-to-face classes.”
Long-standing processes are already in place to assess the effectiveness of online instruction — such as student evaluations, peer reviews and annual faculty reviews by chairpersons, according to the letter. Additionally, it states that many courses are assessed in program accreditation and review procedures.
Rather, the department advocated for a proactive system of professional development that capitalizes on the expertise of App State faculty, and continuing active engagement of faculty in course design and review at program and departmental levels. The letter states that this would be more productive than attempting to adopt a “one-size-fits-all institutional model for success.”
“Faculty of this department fully support the development of a mission and vision for online learning which is in keeping with the Appalachian State commitment to quality instruction,” the letter stated. “Barring the existence of such, it is both premature and hasty to implement design and evaluation standards for online courses, particularly when face-to-face courses are not treated in similar ways.”
Powell said he did not intend to push standards, but rather his goal is to build a faculty governance structure that would help both faculty and administration. He added that quality assurance and standards were reasons supporting the need for a new governance structure. The administration has done its part in developing the structure, and he said it’s now time for faculty to do the same.
“We need the right structure to support our strategy,” Powell said. “Our administration has great vision, and our faculty excel at teaching online. We need a structure to unite that vision and those capabilities.”
Next, Faculty Senate Chair Michael Behrent will make recommendations for those who will sit on the ad hoc committee — which will be made up of faculty both in and out of senate.
