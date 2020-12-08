BOONE — The Appalachian State University Board of Trustees approved tuition increases for non-resident students as well as slight fee increases for health services and housing during its Dec. 4 meeting.
According to Paul Forte, vice chancellor for business affairs, tuition for undergraduate non-resident students would increase by 4.2 percent in 2021-22. The increase would mean those students would pay an additional $800 on top of the $19,049 tuition rate. Graduate non-resident students will experience an 8.6 percent increase in tuition — about $1,500 extra to the $18,271 tuition rate. Undergraduate and graduate students resident students will not see a tuition increase.
The university received guidance from the University of North Carolina Board of Governors that campuses were able to request market-driven tuition increases for non-resident students with no capped amount. Guidance also stated that combined tuition and fees for undergraduate non-resident students should be at or above the third quartile of an institution’s peers.
Forte said when determining tuition rates, his office works with university enrollment management and the provost’s office to determine market demand for App State courses. This information is then compared to data of that of their peer institutions. The university will receive $1.2 million in revenue from the tuition increases, Forte said. That money is slated to be used for faculty positions, library resources and academic advising.
The board also voted to approve a $10 increase for health services — for a total of $325 — projected to generate $175,000 annually. The Board of Governors caps universities at 3 percent for fee increases. Forte said this funding would be used for university personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and COVID-19 support.
Other miscellaneous fees increases included an additional $47 to housing fees for a total of $4,713. Additional revenue from the housing increase will be used for labor and operating costs, COVID-19 related supplies and services, capital renewal and covering losses from housing debts and reduction when students returned home in the spring semester.
The board’s Business Affairs committee approved a resolution for a $6,400,000 project for New River Light and Power. The project includes improvements to NRLP’s electric system such as a substation replacement, installation of underground transmission lines underground conversion of high maintenance overhead lines, remodeling of a warehouse, parking lot repairs, replacement of two bucket trucks and other miscellaneous improvements.
Forte also stated that the university has $160,943,590 worth of capital projects currently under way. Projects completed in the last 60 to 90 days include demolition of Justice Hall (a $3,933,898 project), a chilled water line project for Sanford Hall at $600,00 and mechanical room ventilation at Cannon Hall at $75,000.
The west campus residence halls being constructed near Kidd Brewer Stadium are on schedule, with Laurel Creek Hall (building 300) projected to be completed by July 30, 2021. New River Hall (building 400) is in its final design stages. In the next four weeks, Forte projected that wood framing would be completed in Laurel Creek Hall, and the removal and relocation of underground utilities would begin for New River Hall. Forte said the university would be meeting with the Board of Governors on Dec. 16-17 for final approval for financing of phase three — involving New River Hall — of the west campus residence hall project.
For updates on other campus construction projects, visit www.appstate.edu/appalachians-future.
Go away, Forte; you sad, shallow, demonic little cave fish. How about you stop *lying* to everyone by making up BS like "Athletics stands on its own two feet" when you darn well know it suffers an annual deficit of almost $25 million. The only reason "it stands on its own two feet" is because you've placed those feet squarely on the back of students, this article: case in point.
