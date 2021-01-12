BOONE — A company co-owned by two Appalachian State University alumni donated more than 2,000 face coverings to the Academy at Middle Fork in Walkertown to help make the return safer for students, teachers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Academy at Middle Fork is a collaboration between the university’s Reich College of Education and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as a University of North Carolina system laboratory school. On Nov. 16, in-person instruction resumed as part of a hybrid model at the academy.
Alumni Robert Roach and Tom Webb along with Webb’s son, Ben Webb, and Brad Valentine — all co-owners of United Sewing Automation Inc. — donated the adult and pediatric disposable face coverings to the academy.
“Our academy leadership team is deeply moved by the generosity displayed with the large donation of face coverings for our academy students and staff,” said Tasha Hall-Powell, App State alumna and principal of the academy. “This donation will not only provide an extra layer of safety, but it will also help to offset costs for supplying and replenishing required face coverings for in-person learning.”
Located in Mount Airy, United Sewing Automation manufactures face coverings for health care providers, bus drivers, grocery store workers and public sector employees. Upon learning of the academy’s return to in-person instruction, the co-owners wanted to give back to the university and community.
“Helping everyone stay safe is very important to our company,” Roach said.
Doing business for good and giving back to the community were values instilled when he was a student in App State’s Walker College of Business, Roach said.
“We have to take care of one another,” he added.
About the new face coverings, academy first-grader Samuel Ithehua-Hernandez said, “They help keep us safe and help keep our friends safe, too!”
