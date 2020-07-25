BOONE — In its third annual "Beyond the Blue Lights" public forum, the Boone Police Department on July 22 addressed questions from the Boone Town Council and the community about its operations.
During the online forum, Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau and his staff answered public questions about local arrest statistics, use of lethal force, tasks that unarmed civilians could conduct, officer training, incident reporting and the culture of Boone Police.
Le Beau explained that the department currently has 37 sworn officers consisting of a four-person command staff, 20 uniform patrol officers, four criminal investigators, three special investigations unit personnel, one school resource officer, one downtown officer and one administrative assistant. The department also has five K-9 teams.
Additionally, Le Beau and Lt. Shane Robbins said that a community resource officer would be assigned to conduct proactive work in the community by building relationships and partnerships.
In response to a question, Boone Police listed the most common reasons why the public calls the department. The No. 1 call to the department is for vehicle collisions, to which officers responded 1,236 times in the last year. Le Beau said this number was down by about 300, as fewer cars were on the road during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next were calls for suspicious incidents, persons or vehicles, with about 1,500 calls. This was followed by burglar alarm activations at 699 calls, and welfare checks at 612 calls in the last year.
The department shared racial demographics of those arrested by Boone Police; of the 462 arrests from July 2019 to June 2020, 93 percent of the people arrested were white and 7 percent were Black. Of the 462 arrests, 268 were for non-Boone Police warrants from other communities — 94.7 percent of those arrested were white and 5.3 percent were black.
The most common type of arrest was to serve arrest warrants from other agencies. Le Beau explained that because the population of Boone is somewhat transient — with Appalachian State University students, tourists and a regional homeless shelter — the department comes across people who have active arrest warrants from other agencies. The next common arrest is DWI.
Le Beau said that fines for state citations issued by the department go to the state court system, not the town. He added that fines from town ordinance violations go to the town's General Fund, and not specifically back to the police department. In the last year, the department has issued 237 citations in total — 135 of those were alarm ordinance, 57 were alcohol related, 21 were for noise violations and the others were for minor miscellaneous matters. Le Beau said the department doesn't have any citation "quotas."
"We don’t want them going out writing frivolous tickets," Le Beau said. "Citations are expensive. If somebody needs a citation to correct behavior, then absolutely. If we get a lot of complaints about speeding in an area, it is our job to go out and do enforcement. But it’s not something we do lightly."
The department was also asked what aspects of an officer's day-to-day work could potentially be provided by an unarmed non-officer position. Le Beau explained that officers do work outside of their typical job description because they're one of a few agencies who will "always pick up the phone and we always come, no matter what" at all hours. He said officers have been dispatched to help get snakes out of a person's house, repair a toilet because a family couldn’t afford a plumber and recently, to enforce executive orders.
"No two days are alike," Le Beau said. "You never know what you’re going to come across that day or get dispatched to. It’s not always easy to determine up front what can be handled and what may not be appropriate to handle by an unarmed civilian. Everything we handle outside of an enforcement action is an opportunity for us to interact with the community."
Le Beau read off a shift report that would be an example of an average shift for an officer. The officers responded to incidents like a 911 hang up, a report for a suspicious person, a hit and run crash, a warrant service, an executive order violation, noise violation, a careless and reckless vehicle complaint, a trespassing violation and a communicated threats incident — none of which Le Beau said he would recommend sending an unarmed person to handle. He mentioned that there was also a welfare check at a local hotel that an unarmed civilian could've responded to, but he wasn't sure of the circumstances to know if it would've been appropriate.
"I like new ideas and ways of doing things," Le Beau said. "I’m wide open to the idea of some sort of a civilian work force, maybe people that specialize in social work or mental health specialties. It would have to be situation by situation on when we can use them and when it’s not appropriate."
The department was also asked which crisis resource organizations it works with and if the department would encourage the relocation of funds designated for them to those organizations. Boone Police stated that it has working relationships with organizations like OASIS, the Child Advocacy Center, the Hunger and Health Coalition, a mobile crisis unit through Daymark and other agencies.
"When you take away salaries in our budget, there’s not much money left over," Le Beau said. If we have to make a cut, we have to cut things like training, which hurts our overall mission. We really can’t do with less. We’re already stretched thin."
Le Beau added that if the community uses a civilian work force with social work- and mental health-oriented people, then it needs to be in addition to the department's staffing levels, and not a "subtraction of our staffing levels."
Discussions about the role of police officers in communities, including calls by some to "defund the police," have occurred in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, after a police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
As a result of the George Floyd incident, Le Beau said the department has strengthened some aspects — such as policy language or training given to officers. The department is also in the process of developing an online complaint system in which citizens can make a complaint about an officer's behavior — an idea that emerged from conversations with the local group Black in Boone. Community members can already make complaints about officers by email, phone or in person, Le Beau said.
According to Le Beau, officers are encouraged to correct the behavior of coworkers if ever needed. The day after the George Floyd incident, the department had a debriefing meeting with some officers to discuss the incident.
"We talked about it. We unpacked it," Le Beau said. "I don’t care if it’s your first day on the job, if you see the most experienced officer doing what Officer (Derek) Chauvin did, you stop it. That's the culture and expectations that we have."
The department conducts a supervisor review of all use of force, Le Beau said. He mentioned that the department hasn't had a lethal use of force incident since 2003. Additionally, the department has "never had a situation where an officer intentionally turned off their (body) camera," and Le Beau said the department would consider that a very serious offense if an officer were to do so.
Councilperson Connie Ulmer commended the department for reaching out to groups of people that they may not have in the past.
"The thing that you did was to go out and look at those things that everybody else was saying. You didn’t just say I don’t know, you said 'I tried to figure it out and wanted to learn,'" Ulmer said.
However, Ulmer said she feels like the community and the department itself can be doing more. She said that people forget that "we’re all in this together and we’re all different."
"I don’t think there’s a finish line or a ceiling of how good we can be," Le Beau said. "I don’t know how good we can get, but we’re on the journey to find out."
