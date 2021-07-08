BOONE — The 2021 Back 2 School Festival will be held in-person on Aug. 6 and 7 at Watauga High School, with each school in Watauga County being assigned a specific time for students and their families to pick up school supplies.
The schedule for the festival is as follows:
Friday Aug. 6:
- Hardin Park: 2 p.m.
- Green Valley and home school students: 4 p.m.
- Valle Crucis and Cove Creek: 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7:
- Parkway and Two Rivers: 9 a.m.
- Bethel, Blowing Rock and Mabel: 11 a.m.
- Watauga High School: 1 p.m.
- Makeup session: 2 p.m.
Last year, the festival had a record attendance of more than 1,400 students, providing school supplies and shoes to children of all ages whose families may be struggling to purchase these supplies on their own.
“We want to make sure every Watauga County student starts the school year off on the right foot,” said Festival Coordinator Kendra Sink. “Last year was our biggest and most challenging festival ever due to COVID-19, but we’re looking forward to hosting everyone in person again this year, just with a little bit more distancing.”
The festival is collecting supplies through its annual Pack the Bus campaign, with school buses parked at First National Bank on Blowing Rock Road and Peak Insurance at New Market Center from July 4-30. Donations may be left on the buses during regular business hours. Organizers are also actively seeking sponsors and volunteers to help fund and staff the two-day event. To learn more about how to get involved, visit www.back2schoolfestival.org.
The Back 2 School Festival was created in 2013 as a collaboration between Quiet Givers, the Hospitality House and the Children’s Council to provide school supplies free of charge for any Watauga County student whose family is struggling to meet the high cost of back to school shopping. It was incorporated as its own nonprofit organization in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.