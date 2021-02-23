HICKORY — Law enforcement are searching for a pair of Alexander County residents who are on the run after a murder in Hickory.
According to the Hickory Police Department, Tangela L. Parker, is accused of shooting her co-worker at TCS Designs — 51-year-old Phelia Marlow — in Hickory on Jan. 13 after a dispute. Marlow succumbed to her injuries after being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Parker is now wanted for first-degree murder.
Also being searched for is Eric Parker, who is accused of being an accessory after the fact.
The two were last seen leaving the business in a beige 2019 Honda CRV displaying North Carolina tag FAM5669 and are considered armed and dangerous.
Boone Police Department Sgt. Geoff Hayes said the BPD has not been contacted in regards to the investigation.
Anyone with information reference the location of Tangela Parker or Eric Parker is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.