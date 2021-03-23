MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Seven months after he was reported missing, Allen B. McGee has still not been found, while the case against the man charged with his murder continues on.
McGee reportedly worked at the Circle K at 1230 State Farm Road in Boone, resided at 357 Norman Dugger Road in Butler, Tenn., and was reported missing on Aug. 7, 2020, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
According to the Johnson County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office, who is working the case alongside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, McGee was last seen in the Butler area the day before he was reported missing.
According to JCSO Criminal Investigator Shawn Brown, the office has not undertaken any searches for McGee since August and have not received any information or tips to his location. There have also been no searches for him in Watauga, according to Major Kelly Redmond of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation into McGee's disappearance led investigators to arrest David Lee Albright, who was McGee's landlord and roommate, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
Albright has a court date set for April 16 in Johnson County criminal court, according to the Johnson County Clerk of Courts Office. He is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, driving while license revoked, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 727-7761.
