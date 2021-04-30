WATAUGA — Agencies in Watauga County are closing to observe a precessional to bring Watauga County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox home in Boone.
Both men died from gunshot wounds in a standoff on April 28.
The procession is starting in Winston-Salem at 1 p.m., and is expected to come into Boone between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. today, April 30.
To observe to procession, multiple agencies are closing early.
Clerk of Court
"In honor of Sgt. Ward and Deputy Fox the Clerk’s office will be closing at 1:30 p.m.," Clerk of Superior Court Diane Cornett Deal said in an email. "Anyone having business with the clerk’s office today should be here no later than 1 p.m."
Watauga County Offices
John Welch, chairman of Watauga County Board of Commissioners, said in an email that Watauga County offices will close at 1 p.m. on April 30 and reopen as regularly scheduled on May 3.
Watauga County Public Library
The Watauga County Public Library closed at noon in observance of the processional.
