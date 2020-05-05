RALEIGH — The North Carolina Attorney General’s office has responded to the Boone Town Council resolution seeking an investigation into unfair and predatory rental practices.
In a letter sent to Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz on May 4, Daniel Mosteller, special deputy attorney general in the N.C. Department of Justice Consumer Protection Division, wrote that the office does have the power to investigate, but “legislation may be required to fully address at least some of the listed predatory practices.”
“While individual landlord-tenant issues are typically best handled by tenants or their counsel, we agree with the town’s resolution that, when it comes to systematic unfair or deceptive actions, investigations by our office can play an important role,” Mosteller wrote.
To help the office establish if there are patterns of “unlawful acts,” Mosteller asks individual tenants who have experienced predatory landlord practices to file complaints with their office at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/consumer-complaint.
Mosteller also asked the town and other organizations to forward him any additional information or documents of evidence of predatory practices, including the identity of complexes and management companies engaging in such practices.
The resolution, passed by the Boone Town Council on April 21, alleged that some Boone landlords are charging exorbitant fees for credit checks, are not disclosing all fees as part of leases or rental agreements, are not disclosing that some complexes are built in flood zones, are requiring all tenants to guarantee full payment for all roommates and that some are deducting charges from security deposits for normal wear and tear.
App State student Dalton George, who helped create the resolution with Town Councilperson and attorney Sam Furgiuele, said he anticipates the office will investigate after the office sees “the issues in Boone.”
“The response from the attorney general shows that the issue is being taken seriously by those in Raleigh,” George said. “I encourage anyone who has faced predatory housing practices to file a complaint with his office and I thank (Attorney General Josh) Stein for his response.”
George also helped create a local Fair Housing Task Force to push for an investigation by the attorney general’s office. The group is asking state Sen. Deanna Ballard and Rep. Ray Russell to amend “the North Carolina Residential Rental Agreements Act and the North Carolina Tenant Security Deposit Act.”
George said so far, the response to the task force has been “unbelievable.”
“It is such a natural and genuine response to a real problem affecting so many in Boone,” George said. “Hearing so many stories, unprompted, has shown that the need for something like the resolution was there and needed to be addressed.”
George said the group has compiled a list of testimonies from students who have experienced predatory housing practices; worked to get an email about the organization out to all graduate students on campus, worked with department heads to share the email with their undergraduate departments; and started an email campaign to Ballard, Russell and Stein to encourage the investigation.
The group also has bipartisan support from the App State College Democrats and Republicans.
River Collins, president of App State College Republicans, said the group endorsed the task force in part because of what he described as “hidden fees” that landlords sometimes use.
“The hidden and unfair fees added to renters, who are mostly students, is unfair in general,” Collins said. “Making fees and charges transparent and putting a stop to price-gouging practices like this will greatly benefit future students.”
The App State College Democrats Executive Board also released a statement in support of the town council resolution and the task force.
“Dalton George’s, our vice president, role in the effort is not the only reason for our vehement support; our club is always happy to champion issues related to affordable and fair housing,” the executive board said in the statement. “We are proud to support this work openly and seriously encourage the investigation by Attorney General Josh Stein.”
App State student Maggie Behm is another member of the task force.
“I think the investigation into Boone’s housing practices is long overdue, so when I heard Dalton was starting the task force I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Behm said. “I’ve had too many friends who have had to sleep on my very uncomfortable couch from being forced out of their apartment or having their move-in date changed last minute.”
The group created an email template for people to send an email to Russell, Ballard and Stein. George said over 200 people have accessed the template so far.
George said representatives of Housing Justice Now in Winston-Salem and Democratic Socialists of America in Greensboro reached out after news of the resolution broke. He said they asked what they can do about housing in their towns.
“I think it’s simple, wherever there’s a base of tenants who do not know their rights, there’s room for corruption,” George said. “I hope that this shows that town councils can make commitments to affordable housing and that municipalities do not have to be at the will of corrupt landlord practices.”
The group has created a social media campaign on Twitter @BooneHousing and Instagram @BooneFairHousing.
“It’s really surprised me not just how many current students have reached out to us, but community members and alumni from over five years ago,” Behm said. “It really goes to show how long these practices have gone unchecked, which is why we need the AG investigation.”
