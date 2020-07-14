BOONE — In response to a July 6 letter and list of demands from Black at App State, the Appalachian State University Chancellor’s Cabinet stated on July 10 that it will create an accountability group and “welcomes the opportunity to work collaboratively” with the organization of students and university alumni.
Black at App State issued a letter to university administration with a list of 23 demands for the university in categories such as admissions, faculty, student retention and support; health and wellbeing of students of color; curriculum; change in organizational culture; campus culture and leadership; and endowment and scholarships. The group demanded that Everts give an official response no later than July 10, and requested that each demand be met within three years from the response.
Black at App State stated in a July 10 statement that it had communicated in its last message that a response from the university should not contain redirection tactics including replying with a list of individuals or organizations who could meet the needs. Rather, the group called for “immediate and deliberate action.”
“To tackle problems we have collectively identified, as well as items raised in the petition, we are creating an accountability group to join us,” stated the Chancellor’s Cabinet’s response. “Because of the intersectionality found in this work, faculty, staff, students and alumni will have critical roles in developing and implementing solutions. We are happy to engage Faculty Senate, Student Government Association and other partners to address the priorities identified by the accountability group.”
The response also stated that Chancellor Sheri Everts immediately responded to Black at App State as well as extended an invitation to meet to discuss “these critical issues.” Additionally, the response stated that many of the issues outlined in the Black at App State letter already had been identified as key university priorities that were currently underway or very close to fruition.
“For example, we are actively working now to expand access to more diverse mental health providers through our expanded use of telehealth services,” the response stated.
Chief Diversity Officer Willie Fleming gave a separate statement on the same day as the cabinet’s response, in which he stated that items in the Black at App State letter were to be addressed in the Strategic Diversity Plan that will be rolled out this fall from the Chief Diversity Officer Advisory Board.
“We have every expectation that some of the demands can be accomplished within a semester,” Fleming said.
Fleming added that developing resources that aid in the recruitment and retention of Black faculty and staff was one of the items the petition identified. In a June 28 statement, Fleming mentioned the university’s Faculty Recruitment Working Group’s faculty recruitment plan developed in January 2019.
This plan included the development of departmental inclusive excellence statements; creation of recruitment plans to increase diversity in applicant pools; development of evaluation rubrics to minimize bias and ensure equitable evaluations of candidates; creation of interview questions that focus on qualifications and avoid discovery of protected information; and monitoring and comparison of the compositional diversity of the applicant pool to relevant pipeline data at each stage of the search process.
Black at App State stated on July 10 that the group would be meeting with interim Provost Heather Norris and Everts within the next week to discuss the best ways for the demands to be implemented. The group also planned to discuss the process the university chose to select members of the Faculty Recruitment Working Group, the Chief Diversity Officer Advisory Board and the chancellor’s accountability group.
Black at App State also acknowledged the unanimously passed resolution of confidence in the leadership of Everts during a special conference call meeting of the App State Board of Trustees on July 6. The group stated that it now fully expects Everts to have the support needed to help implement the demands.
Since releasing the list of demands, Black at App State said it has received “overwhelming support,” but stated it has also been the target of hate speech.
“This rhetoric seeks to further dehumanize, threaten and alienate Black folks,” the group stated.
The group also stated that Black and brown students as a collective have previously organized town halls to tell the stories of current Black students and alumni.
“During these town halls, and beyond, we have presented the Appalachian community with personal narratives of trauma, violence and overall anti-Blackness,” the group stated. “These experiences are not easy to tell; however, it is important to recognize them and bring attention to what is happening in our community. Moving forward, we are demanding change for the safety of Black and Brown students in Boone.”
