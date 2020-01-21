FLEETWOOD — The Ashe County Sheriff's Office released additional information about a recent eight-hour standoff between law enforcement and a man now identified as Landwell V. McCall, in a statement released Jan. 21.
According to the ACSO, the office received a call at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, relating to a welfare check at a camper at 6259 U.S. Highway 221. McCall, 50, of Lenoir, shot at deputies multiple times during their initial approach to the camper, which pinned the officers in place for a short time, the department said. An hour later, law enforcement from surrounding counties were requested to bring resources needed throughout the night. Law enforcement then used armored vehicles from neighboring counties to evacuate homes in the vicinity.
During the course of the next eight hours, law enforcement said they negotiated with McCall, who threatened to shoot any officer on scene and would only allow "limited" negotiations, according to the ACSO.
"McCall stated several times he would blow up his camper and nearby homes using explosives," the statement from the ACSO read. "After speaking with him over several hours, we believed this to be un-credible."
Instead of having an officer go face-to-face with McCall, a robot controlled by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was deployed to the camper, allowing law enforcement to view the area and communicate.
McCall was killed at 1:40 a.m. by a deputy as McCall fired at law enforcement officers. ACSO has not yet released the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot. While "many" firearms were found in the camper, no explosives were discovered inside, the department said.
"After approximately eight hours, the situation ended with a deceased male suspect located at the scene," Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said in a statement. "All officers, first responders and support personnel were unharmed even though law enforcement was fired upon multiple times during the incident."
Following McCall's death, the ACSO requested the SBI investigate the incident, which they said was standard procedure.
A section of U.S. 221 stretching from Water Tank Road to Vernon Roten Road was closed due to the standoff. The road was reopened around 2:30 a.m., following the standoff's conclusion.
Multiple law enforcement and emergency response organizations joined the ACSO in the situation, including the West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, State Bureau of Investigation, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police Department, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, Appalachian State University Police Department, Ashe Medics, West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department, Warrensville Volunteer Fire Department and Watauga EMS.
