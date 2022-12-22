While we are still dealing with various stages of the Covid pandemic as the year 2023 begins, it is amazing to think of what life was like three years ago when the first signs of the virus began to show up in early 2020. On Jan. 22, 2020, I posted on my Facebook page the following, “Anther new virus......this one capable of mutating quickly......will this be The One? I guess we’ll see.”
Travel into the U.S. was restricted soon after, as the “lockdown” truly kicked in on March 16, 2020, and on March 19, I simply posted the number “90,000,” documenting the quickly rising death count at the time.
When all of the restaurants were shut down, the live music and entertainment industry virtually came to a screeching halt as well, including here in the High Country, in Boone and Western North Carolina.
The Mountain Times, the Watauga Democrat and other local publications went through some hard times back then as well. But now, three years later, we are back on track and about to go into the New Year with a positive wind at our back, and I want to thank you, the reader, for sticking with us.
The beginning of the New Year will also begin a celebration of our late and local musical hero Doc Watson, whose statue famously sits on King Street in downtown Boone. The year 2023 will mark what would have been Watson’s 100th birthday and we will be remembering him on occasion here in the Mountain Times by sharing many wonderful memories of him that I have collected over the years from my many interviews with the best musicians in the world.
Before I moved to the High Country in 2012, I covered MerleFest and all things Doc Watson and son Merle Watson going back to 2003. Despite all of those years of traveling from Ohio to North Wilkesboro to attend the MerleFest music festival, I had never traveled those short 33 miles up the mountain to Boone. Little did I know that I would move here nine years later.
The good news is that my collection of stories about Doc Watson was well under way before I landed in the High Country, and that certainly ramped up through my 10 years of writing for the Mountain Times. The vast majority of performers who visit Boone have heard of Doc Watson or have been inspired by him in some way.
While we will feature the best of those past conversations, we will also include many brand-new exclusive interviews about the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Famer as the year unfolds.
To start this Doc Watson Centennial year off, I want to tell the story of the one and only time that I got to meet and talk with Watson backstage at MerleFest, which turned out to be a very moving experience.
One of Doc’s musical partners was the acclaimed performer and TV host David Holt. One afternoon at MerleFest back in 2003, Doc and David took the audience through Doc’s evolution as a musician while growing up blind in the mountains of North Carolina, specifically here in Deep Gap. They played a lot of the old songs that Doc first learned as a budding musician and told some stories as well. Apparently, Doc’s blindness did not stop him from doing much that the other boys were doing back in the days of his youth, and that included climbing trees.
As the concert continued, Doc tells the audience that he grew up with a younger sister that was also blind and who had little desire to do a lot of the crazy things that Doc did as a kid. One day, his sister wanted to get up in the nearby cherry tree with him and pick some cherries of her own. So, he fixed up a rope and somehow managed to get her up there. It was the blind leading the blind literally, and in this case, it was a matter of simply climbing up into a tree.
Once up on the branches, Doc’s sister could feel around for some cherries and pick some for herself, which thrilled her.
Doc then tells the audience that many years later, after they had both grown into adults, his sister told him that she thought often of that day and would never forget it. As Doc shared her thoughts, it was as simple as she always wanted to know what it was like to be way up in a tree, where she could hear the sounds of the wind blowing and the birds flying around them, where she could feel the tree swaying and moving underneath her, where she could reach up and get her own fresh cherries. Even though they were blind, there was plenty for their other heightened senses to take in and that experience would stay with her for the rest of her life.
After the show, I was invited by Holt to go backstage to meet Doc. Shortly before the visit, I had written an extended article on the three-CD “Legacy” album that Holt had recorded with Watson that was a combination of spoken word stories and live music. I was admittedly nervous at the prospect of meeting this legend. I tend to not be starstruck, but instead more of a respecter of talent. But Doc’s natural gravitas was real, which is why I always called him the Moses of American Roots Music.
When I was introduced to Doc that day, I told him about my article about the Legacy album and he surprisingly let me know that someone had read the piece to him. He even quoted some of it back to me and said he enjoyed it, which lifted me up as a new writer on the scene. But after my time with him was over, something magical happened.
Earlier, during the concert, there was an older woman sitting in a wheelchair on the side of the stage, watching and listening. After the show was over, they brought her backstage to talk with Doc while all of us were conversing. As they wheeled her in, Doc’s people told him who she was and that she was in the room in front of him, wanting to meet him.
Doc held out his hand and tells her how glad he is that she could see the show. The sweet older lady must have had a stroke, however, because she tried as hard as she possibly could to respond and talk to her musical hero, but with her anguish was on full display on her face; no words came out.
Doc, being blind, cannot see what is happening in front of him, so the other people in the room tell him that even though she is unable to speak, she can hear and understand everything that he is saying. With this knowledge, he immediately grasps the situation and reaches out and grabs her hand and speaks for the both of them, letting her know that, of all people, he understands her plight, and he lets her know that she is special. He says everything that is needed, and the anguish leaves her face and she gives him a huge smile in response. The connection is made, and it is obvious that it means the world to her. Doc simply handled it brilliantly, and it is one of the most moving things I’ve ever seen in my life.
Doc Watson died on May 29, 2012, at 89 years of age, and his wife Rosa Lee passed away just five months later. When somebody famous becomes that old, it can be hard to imagine them as a young person. But in the articles to come, we will talk with those that knew him as a young man and more, so stay tuned to a year of wonderful celebration of our local gift to the wider musical world.
