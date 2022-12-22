Doc Watson Edit

The Doc Watson statue on King Street.

 Photo by Derek Halsey

While we are still dealing with various stages of the Covid pandemic as the year 2023 begins, it is amazing to think of what life was like three years ago when the first signs of the virus began to show up in early 2020. On Jan. 22, 2020, I posted on my Facebook page the following, “Anther new virus......this one capable of mutating quickly......will this be The One? I guess we’ll see.”

Travel into the U.S. was restricted soon after, as the “lockdown” truly kicked in on March 16, 2020, and on March 19, I simply posted the number “90,000,” documenting the quickly rising death count at the time.

