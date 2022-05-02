BLOWING ROCK — At first glance, it seems simple and straightforward to etch out a recreational pathway between Boone and Blowing Rock. Knowing the popularity of the Virginia Creeper National Recreational Trail in southern Virginia, what's not to like about a 6-mile, pedestrian/cycling/running trail connecting the two largest towns in Watauga County?
In truth, there is a groundswell of interest and support for the Middle Fork Greenway, a concept in the making since at least the early 1990s. But any concept of "simple" stops after that first glance.
"It is only about six miles," said Middle Fork Greenway executive director Wendy Patoprsty in an exclusive interview with The Blowing Rocket, "but building it is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle to solve on so many levels, all at the same time. And the solution requires time, money and conversations."
Many aspects of solving the puzzle start with control.
"First, we are working with three municipalities and seven permitting government agencies, each with their own needs, restrictions and limitations," explained Patoprsty. "One trailhead is in Boone, the other is in Blowing Rock, so you have those two town governments involved. In between is Watauga County, a whole other jurisdiction. Then, because U.S. 321 is involved there is the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Although only a few thousand feet of the Greenway will intersect with and cross the Blue Ridge Parkway, we have to satisfy all of the requirements of the National Park Service. Because parts of the greenway, which is an impervious surface, can go along the Middle Fork South Fork of the New River, we have to be aware of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s and NC Department of Environment, Mining, and Land Resources restrictions and limitations. ? We are working very hard to capture stormwater and improve the riparian buffer where we can as the greenway is constructed. Every jurisdiction requires applications and approvals. If one says 'no' to a particular plan, there may be a ripple effect because of potential required changes to the other jurisdictions' approvals."
Part of the puzzle's solution has been breaking the whole into parts.
"We have divided the project into six sections. Section 1 is in Blowing Rock because that is the headwaters of the Middle Fork South Fork of the New River and we want to follow the river's general path northward. Boone is Section 6, and the four sections in between are in Watauga County," said Patoprsty.
Each section has its own special traits, and multiple phases within each section.
"In every section there are multiple potential routes for the Greenway planners to consider. One might be the most direct path, another maps out the safest for a user, and still another will answer the question, 'What provides the best user experience?' I wish money was no object, but we also have to look at what will be the most expensive to build vs. the least expensive. In general, we look for a balance between safety, cost, and user experience. And, of course, that assumes we have already secured the right of way from all the property owners involved. It is an understatement to say this is a complex project."
Using just the Blowing Rock section, Patoprsty gave an example.
"The Blowing Rock section includes the Blue Ridge Parkway, as well as the riverbank restoration project behind the town's water plant," said Patoprsty. "Obviously, safety of the greenway users is important, as is any impediment the Greenway might pose for vehicular traffic getting on and off the Parkway. So, it really comes down to whether the greenway goes under the Parkway or over it. Going under it means some sort of culvert or tunnel, which is very expensive. There are a lot of questions to answer, including how much money we can raise.
"As for the riverbank restoration," added Patoprsty, "we are partnering with the New River Conservancy and the town of Blowing Rock. The path of the river and our impervious surfaces are dictating where the Greenway has to go through this section and how it might impact the the river’s health."
As complex as the Middle Fork Greenway project is, Patoprsty said that it is coming together thanks to a number of project partners and support from the community.
"Because of COVID-19, we were stalled in getting the necessary information and permissions for the Blue Ridge Parkway section in 2020 and 2021," Patoprsty said. "The recently hired, new superintendent for the Parkway, Tracy Swartout, has been terrific to work with and her team is very much on board with us. We have gotten significant funding help from the Watauga County Tourism Development Authority, and Appalachian Ski Mtn took the lead in a 'round up' campaign for the Middle Fork Greenway. ZAP Endurance has been an incredible source of support for everything we do. The Blowing Rock TDA has been a source of funds, too. Tweetsie Railroad and others have been great to work with. These are just a few examples of the support we have received from the community, including so many individuals.
“And, of course,” added Patoprsty, “Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) has taken the leadership role to pull the entire project together Blue Ridge Conservancy partners with landowners and local communities to permanently protect natural resources with agricultural, cultural, recreational, ecological and scenic value in northwest North Carolina. Having protected over 23,000 acres of land in their service area, the Middle Fork Greenway is one of the most popular projects and every single relationship helps it become a reality."
Patoprsty was quick to point out that fundraising efforts like the round-up campaign are really critical because of the leverage they provide.
"The $200,000 raised in 2019 by the round-up was used to attract matching funds from a grant source. Together, those funds are used for another matching programSo that $200,000 ultimately results in millions of dollars being raised through the matches," Patoprsty said. We will have another Round Up for the Greenway in July of 2022 and are hoping many local businesses will participate again.
“Every section of the Middle Fork Greenway has things going on right now,” said Patoprsty, “from fundraising and negotiating, to planning routes and actual construction. These are exciting times and we have a lot of momentum.”
