BOONE — Located on King Street, 828 Real Estate installed a free food pantry in front of its office on June 28.
Community members are invited to take the non-perishable food items as needed and to share if they are able. Lauren Wasmund, marketing director at 828 Real Estate, and her neighbor Jody Greene built the food pantry together.
“Sometimes we are in a position to give, and sometimes we are in a position to receive,” said Sarah Long, owner of 828 Real Estate. “This is an opportunity to fulfill both.”
Staff at 828 Real Estate are excited to utilize its physical location, one with heavy foot traffic and accessibility to public transportation systems, to serve the food-insecure population of Watauga County, the business stated. The free food pantry is open 24/7 and gives community members anonymous, private access to food.
The business asks that food donated to the little free pantry be non-perishable — such as canned vegetables/meats, dry goods, baby food and bottled drinks — within its expiration date. For more information, contact 828 Real Estate at (828) 386-6047. Additional information about the business can be found at 828realestate.com.
This will be the second little free pantry in Boone, as another one — called Little Free Pantry of Boone — was established in 2017. Little Free Pantry of Boone is located at 130 Poplar Grove Road Connector in front of the NC Works building. More information about Little Free Pantry of Boone can be found at lfpofboone.wixsite.com/boonepantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.