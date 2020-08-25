VILAS — First responders were called to a scene on Aug. 23 of an 8-year-old child who got his head stuck in a vehicle window and later died.
According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received from the Dollar General in Vilas — located at 4546 U.S. 421 N. — at approximately 11:24 a.m. It was reported that a child’s head had become stuck in a car as the window was rolled up on his head and they could not get him out.
Shortly after, the child was freed from the window and was unresponsive; bystanders began CPR on the child, according to WCSO. Medics and first responders arrived on scene and transported the child to Watauga Medical Center. WCSO stated that attempts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful.
The initial investigation revealed that the power passenger window had a faulty switch and the door latch was also in disrepair, according to WCSO. The investigation is ongoing and there have been no criminal charges as of Aug. 25.
“Our hearts go out to the family and our sincere gratitude to the bystanders and others (who) acted selflessly to assist with this tragic incident,” WCSO stated.
