SPARTA — A 5.1 earthquake occurred four kilometers south-southeast of Sparta at 8:07 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.7 kilometers.
A community internet intensity map generated by reports submitted to USGS indicate that the quake was felt as far away as Kentucky and coastal North and South Carolina.
Watauga County Emergency Services posted on Facebook that there were no initial reports of any damage from the quake in Watauga County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.