RALEIGH — Seventy-two people in North Carolina have died with the COVID-19 virus and 3,718 people have tested positive as of 4:25 p.m. Thursday, April 9, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported at 11 a.m. April 9 that 398 people are hospitalized with the virus and 3,651 residents have tested positive for the virus. The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 452,528 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 12:30 p.m. April 9, with 16,129 reported deaths. The university also reports that 24,815 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
Watauga County has seven reported cases among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, which is based in Boone, announced April 9 that one of its employees has tested positive for the virus, who resides in Ashe County. The person had travel history, did not provide direct patient care, has been in quarantine and is recovering at home, ARHS said.
Caldwell County has 12 reported cases, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County reported its third COVID-19 case on April 8 — an Appalachian State University student who had traveled and not been on campus since March 4. Avery County has no reported cases. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two reported cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
To date, AppHealthCare has collected 74 COVID-19 tests for Watauga County as of April 8, and the number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 179.
A total of 47,809 tests have been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 9.
Of the 69 COVID-19-related deaths reported by N.C. DHHS as of April 9, 82 percent were among individuals 65 and older, and 72 percent have been males.
As of April 9, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, an independent global health research center, is projecting that peak resource use and deaths will occur in North Carolina on April 15. The IHME model is updated regularly as new data are available and is subject to change.
Scenarios modeled by a team of researchers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Duke University, NoviSci, RTI International and the University of North Carolina indicate that lifting all social distancing policies soon after April 29 may lead to a greater than 50 percent probability that hospital acute care and ICU bed capacity will be outstripped, according to a report shared by NCDHHS.
"Our current best estimate is that if, after April 29, we immediately return to the rates of viral transmission occurring prior to widespread social distancing, stress on hospitals to cope with rising demand from COVID-19 patients could begin as soon as Memorial Day," the report stated.
