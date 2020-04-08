Windy at times. Showers and locally heavy thunderstorms this morning. Then clearing with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 57F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
RALEIGH — Sixty-three people in North Carolina have died with the COVID-19 virus and 3,569 people have tested positive as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported at 11 a.m. April 8 that 386 people are hospitalized with the virus and 3,426 residents have tested positive for the virus.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 432,132 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 11:30 p.m. April 8, with 14,817 reported deaths. The university also reports that 23,906 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
Watauga County has seven reported cases among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 11 reported cases, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County reported its third COVID-19 case on April 8. Avery County has no reported cases. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two reported cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
To date, AppHealthCare has collected 73 COVID-19 tests for Watauga County as of April 8, and the number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 176.
A total of 42,987 tests have been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 8.
