RALEIGH — The number of North Carolina residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 3,221 as of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, with 354 people hospitalized with the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. According to the Raleigh News & Observer, there have been 48 COVID-19-related deaths in the state as of 11 a.m. April 7.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
"Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS has emphasized.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 368,533 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. April 7, with 11,008 reported deaths. The university also reports that 19,972 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
Watauga County has seven reported cases among residents, plus a non-resident who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 11 reported cases, including six reported on April 4, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death. Ashe County reported its first COVID-19 case on April 3. Avery County has no reported cases, according to the N.C. DHHS. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two reported cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
AppHealthCare collected three COVID-19 tests in Watauga County on April 6. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 73 tests for Watauga County, and the number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 172.
A total of 41,082 tests have been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 7.
Of the 46 COVID-19-related deaths reported by N.C. DHHS on April 7, 80 percent were among persons 65 and older, 13 percent were among persons 50 to 64 and 7 percent were persons between 25 and 49. Of the 46 deaths, 72 percent have been male and 28 percent have been female.
Of the confirmed cases of the virus, 42 percent have been persons ages 25-49, 29 percent have been persons ages 50-64, 20 percent have been persons 65 or older, 8 percent have been 18- to 24-year-olds and 1 percent has been children younger than 18.
With 64 percent of the state's hospitals reporting, 996 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were available out of 3,223 beds across the state as of April 7, with 8,296 out of 18,797 inpatient beds were available. Of 3,197 ventilators in reporting hospitals, 749 patients were on a ventilator as of April 7, N.C. DHHS said.
