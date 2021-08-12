Construction crews began reinstalling columns on the outside of the Flat Top Manor at Moses Cone Memorial Park the week of Aug. 2, the newest renovation in an ongoing $2.3 million project to restore the mansion to its original condition.
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation sponsored the project in partnership with the National Park Service. The project began in October 2020.
“I get goosebumps,” Kevin Brandt said, standing before a crowd of Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s board members on Aug. 5. Brandt is the project manager at BRPF and spent four decades with the National Park Service prior to joining the organization.
He gazed back at Flat Top Manor. The Beaux-Arts style home is surrounded by metal fencing and signs that read “no trespassing.”
BRPF board members gathered in-person, for the first time in 18 months to witness the progress being made on the property.
There has never been a time when Flat Top Manor has been this disassembled, Brandt said.
He drew board members’ attention to the windows of the home, which have been replaced entirely, then to the roof. The roof is outfitted with new shingles. The National Park Service made a decision to upgrade from cedar shake shingles, to a composite material that can withstand heavy snow, rain and fire. The new composite material extends the life of the roof by 35 years.
A copper trim now acts as a weather shield on all of the columns on the exterior of the mansion.
With proper upkeep, it could be five to seven years, before the newly renovated building requires even minor maintenance, Brandt said.
“There’s no such thing as weatherproof, but this house is essentially weather-tight,” Michael Barr said.
Barr is a project manager with NPS. He oversees construction at Flat Top Manor daily and acts as a liaison between the three parties involved in the renovations — local contractors, Denver Service Center and the local National Park Service office in Asheville. He and Brandt are negotiating with the National Park Service on a long-term maintenance plan for the house.
Prior to renovations, Barr said, the building suffered from extensive weather damage and required repairs that set the construction crew back by weeks. Heavy rainfall often led to leaks and ultimately rotting within the structure, which is still visible in some parts, he pointed out. The rotted wood is being replaced with a high insect resistance wood called red grandis; it’s more sustainable, Barr said.
Barr was there when the crew scrapped a plan to begin at the rear of the house, opting instead to begin at the front of the house.
The front of the house was in the worst shape, National Park Ranger Chuck Robertson said, because of harsh weather. It had seen the most sun and bore the brunt of every rainstorm for the past 120 years.
The gift shop at Flat Top Manor remains open, and tourists continue flocking to the residence despite ongoing construction, Robertson said. Before he could finish his sentence, a family stopped to take a photo in front of the manor.
“The people that come here come here regularly, and they’ve observed the degradation that happened over time, and to see it, in just a few months, go from that to this is just amazing,” Robertson said.
Robertson remembers three months ago, when windows on the house were still boarded up and plywood beams stood in place of columns. Now, Robertson can stand at the corner of the building and see where the old exterior meets the new, he said.
“If you saw the building prior to this work starting, it was sad,” board member, Rob Stout said. “It’s encouraging to see that restoration of this historical building is being done the right way.”
Board members expressed concern about the condition of the balusters at the front of Flat Top Manor. The balusters were the organizations first on-site project at Flat Top Manor in 1999. Much like the house, exposure to the elements has worn on the fence-like structure, and board members worry it will be unsightly in front of the freshly renovated mansion.
It would be a shame, Stout said.
At this stage, renovation at Flat Top Manor is a race against the weather, Barr responded. He is confident the exterior renovations will be done by Halloween, but could not promise the balusters would be repaired before the contract ends in November.
Features of the exterior of the house are well documented, making upgrades easier to negotiate, according to Barr. For the time being, the interior of the home will remain the same, including the 8-foot clawfoot bathtubs, Barr said.
“Maybe once we’re done here, I’ll get a picture laying in one,” Barr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.