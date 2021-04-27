WATAUGA — Michael Hayes was in a North Carolina jail when he took an adverse childhood experiences test and scored a perfect 10-out-of-10.
“The young lady told me, ‘Michael, you just scored a perfect 10 on your ACEs test.’ I did my little dance like, ‘What? I passed,’” Hayes said. “She said, ‘That’s not a good thing.’ She had to explain to me that my ACEs score was probably why I was in-and-out of prison, probably why I was depending on substances, probably why I was angry all the time, probably why I could never hold onto a relationship and probably why I wasn’t being a good father.”
Hayes began to learn more about ACEs, facing the trauma he had witnessed as a child: domestic violence, divorce, poverty and murder. He went to a rehabilitation camp in Salisbury and finally told his story for the first time, unpacking the pain.
“You had to write a 10-page story, mine ended up being 15 pages and each one had tear drops because as I’m writing it, I’m releasing all of this that I’ve been holding in for 40 years,” Hayes said. “I had to read it to my class that was 33 other individuals, some of them had been there for like 20 years and I’m talking swole, real manly men ... After I finished reading it, 17 other brothers stood up and said they’d been through that.”
Hayes and the others started a group to support each other, and by the time he left the camp all 147 men there were a part of it. Hayes had built a community to heal, and since his metaphorical rebirth, he has been a trauma and resilience educator and founded the Umoja Health, Wellness and Justice Collective that works with community members to heal.
Hayes partnered with activist, pastor and blogger Brandon Wrencher for the closing keynote address at the 2021 Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative Conference, which took place on April 21 and 22 and had 413 registered participants.
The 2020 conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also forced the 2021 edition to be held virtually.
The theme was “Community is the Solution,” and it resonated through the multitude of sessions and workshops. In their address, Wrencher and Hayes spoke of their upbringings, the good and bad parts, and how the experiences pushed them towards their current roles.
Wrencher noted the influence of his mother and grandmother. Wrencher noted the fire inside of him that lead to his involvement in community activism not only came from the strength his family figures gave him, but the struggles in college he faced as a fist-generation college student.
They both pointed to the same idea, breaking down pre-conceived beliefs and notions that can hold people back.
“There is no way we’re still telling little boys that ‘you are not supposed to cry, boys don’t cry.’ There is no way we should be telling little boys to ‘man up.’ There is no way we still be saying ‘what goes on in this house stays in his house’ when we already understand that most of the ACE scores happen in the home,” Hayes said. “But, we still have this abnormal way of looking at things.”
Hayes said the lack of awareness is the biggest barriers in community, be it ignorance of what others are going through or just not understanding how something affects others. Another part of that is people not verbalizing their pain, according to Hayes, and being unable to properly heal.
“I don’t just want a seat at the table,” Hayes said. “I want to build another table because that table doesn’t work when we’re talking about people who have been marginalized.”
In the opening keynote address, motivational speaker Allison Sampson-Jackson spoke of resilience and being trauma-informed, adding that in the context of a global pandemic, trauma is everywhere.
“Trauma has touched in some way all of our lives, and that was certainly true before the pandemic,” Sampson-Jackson said. “One or two out of three people have experienced some type of childhood trauma. So you can’t really look to the left or the right without knowing someone who has experienced that. And now going through the pandemic, we have all experienced that in a new way.”
While Sampson-Jackson pointed to trauma being all around, with Hayes and Wrencher noting how it can bring down whole communities if it is not addressed, they all expressed similar sentiments: a rose can grow out of the concrete.
Sampson-Jackson read the lyrics to a song that she believed summed up the idea of resiliency and the belief that coming out on the other side is more important than where someone started.
“You see, you wouldn’t ask why the rose that grew from the concrete had damaged petals,” she read. “On the contrary, we would all celebrate its tenacity. We would all love it’s will to reach the sun. Well, we are the roses — this is the concrete — and these are my damaged petals. Don’t ask me why, ask me how.”
The lyrics belonged to “The Rose That Grew From Concrete” by the late rapper, Tupac Shakur.
“I think for many of us, we have moved through a lot of concrete in our lives, it looks different, the layers of it looks different, both from a childhood trauma experience, to environmental trauma, to historical trauma and to a global pandemic of trauma,” Sampson-Jackson said. “But there’s also something important about smashing the concrete, and I think that’s powerful too. Part of this is about changing our systems and our structures, which create concrete that people then have to move through.”
