BOONE — One month into 2021 and Watauga has already seen more snow than 2020 and 2019 combined, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Friday, Jan. 22, the NWS’s Boone station had recorded 14.5 inches of new snow since the start of 2021. In comparison, all of 2020 saw 6.1 inches of snowfall and the entirety of 2019 only saw 4 inches.
In only 21 days, Boone has seen the highest full-year snowfall since 2018’s 39.8 inches. With January not yet finished, it still has seen the highest single-month snowfall since December 2018, and the most in a single January since 2011.
While snow can be beautiful, it can cause issues. According to Blue Ridge Energy Director of Public Relations Renee Whitener, the power company has seen nine outages related to the weather, affecting 144 customers as of Jan. 22.
Another danger associated with snow is its effect on roads and driving conditions. When snow fell Jan. 16, it came in the middle of the day while many people were on the roads or away from their homes.
The American Automobile Association has tips for driving in winter weather on its website, and can be found at exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.YAtM8ehKjZs.
Included are tips for long-distance driving, snow driving and cold-weather driving. For snow, AAA recommends to not venture out unless it is necessary, driving slowly and as controlled as possible, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.