WATAUGA — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has requested additional information and clarifications from the Cottages of Boone while processing the apartment complex’s request to renew its wastewater treatment plant’s permit.
The Cottages of Boone’s permit for its wastewater treatment plant was required to be renewed at the end of 2021 after a year during which the apartment complex had multiple spills of untreated and treated wastewater as well as a prolonged buildup of trash on site which sparked concern from residents and Watauga community members.
Although many of the items on the NCDEQ’s Jan. 6 letter were clarifications, such as fixing paperwork errors or clarifying information that did not match the agency’s previous records, the NCDEQ also noted that the Cottages of Boone has not notified the agency if it has completed repairs needed from previous site inspections.
NCDEQ staff asked the Cottages of Boone to assemble a Spill Response Plan and post it in the wastewater treatment facility as well as make repairs to a variety of parts in the wastewater treatment plant, including the wet weather storage tank, anoxic tank, freeboard marker and rain sensor after an October 2021 site inspection.
According to the document, a site inspection by NCDEQ staff also found that a valve serving as a bypass for transferring wastewater had been installed in a tank even though bypasses are prohibited by the Cottages of Boone’s permit. Either the bypass will need to be removed, the NCDEQ stated, or the Cottages of Boone will need to apply for a permit modification.
This is not the only recent case in which the Cottages of Boone has failed to communicate with the NCDEQ. On Dec. 13 the NCDEQ sent a letter to representatives with the Cottages stating that the Cottages of Boone had failed to submit monthly pump and haul reports required by its permit.
In December 2021, the Watauga Riverkeeper submitted public comments to the NCDEQ asking the agency to amend the Cottages of Boone’s permit to increase monitoring and shorten the permit’s length from five to two years to allow for more accountability if the apartment complex does not abide by the terms of the permit. Additionally, for transparency the riverkeeper is advocating for consistent water quality testing at the Cottages of Boone and for that data to be accessible to community members.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.