JEFFERSON — NC Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center will host a workshop on how to grow wild simulated ginseng on Oct. 6 from 4-6 p.m. at the Russ Blevins Shelter at Ashe County Park (located at 527 Ashe Park Rd, Jefferson, NC 28640).
Topics will include:
- Site selection, soil fertility requirements, & companion plants
- Site preparation
- Planting methods
- Production issues—(pest mitigation & poaching issues)
- The market for ginseng
If you own mature forestland (or a nice wooded backyard) with good soil and drainage, ginseng may be a viable way to diversify your property and produce income from your underutilized woods. Ginseng is a native medicinal plant that has been wild-harvested here in the mountains of the High Country for centuries. While it can be a tricky plant to grow successfully, the market for ginseng has averaged over $750 per dried pound over the last few years. Ginseng takes between 7-10 years to reach a size favored by the Asian markets to which it is exported.
Space is limited to 15 participants. The cost to attend the workshop is $75. Participants will receive a starter kit of 1/4 pound of stratified ginseng seed and a copy of “Growing & Marketing Ginseng and Other Woodland Medicinals.”
Please register by October 5, 2022 by one of the following options:
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.