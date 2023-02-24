The High Country is abundant with photographers of many different styles so when it comes time to find one for your special day the task can seem daunting; but with a couple tips and tricks, you’ll be navigating the mountain of options with ease and will be on your way to finding a photographer that fits your vibe in no time.
Think about what you want in a photographer.
First, define the styles of photography you want in your wedding photos. When figuring out what you’re looking for, Pinterest and Google can be great resources for inspiration. Photographer Sarah DeShields says common wedding photography styles include light and airy, documentary, ethereal, dark and moody, true to color and film and analog.
After grasping an idea of what styles and elements you’re aiming for, another simple Google search can help you locate photographers within those styles in your area. DeShields recommends searching keywords that describe the kind of photography you’re attracted to paired with the location or venue of your wedding. This can help navigate the large and possibly overwhelming number of options in the High Country.
“There are so many different styles of photography, and I will say in the High Country we have everything,” said DeShields, owner of Enowen Photography. “I mean, we have such a broad range of photographers, which is wonderful, and we’re all, you know, quite different from each other.”
Spend time on a photographer’s website.
Once you find a photographer you’re interested in, get to know their website well. Photographers put a lot of time and effort into their online portfolios, and they offer an examination into not only their work, but also who they are as a person.
“I find that the couples that I gel with almost immediately are ones that have spent a lot of time with my work before even calling,” DeShields said.
By examining an online portfolio, you get to know their style and can see if it's something you want to emulate in your own photos. Attention to how photos are edited can help you decide if you’re looking in the right direction. Maybe you like a photographer’s tendency to shoot bright and colorful photos, or maybe you’re more attracted to dimly lit black-and-white images. Whatever the style, if you like what you’re seeing, the photographer could be a good match.
Schedule a consultation and let them know why you’re interested.
Consultations are vital in clearing the communication between you and your photographer — it’s a time to learn more about their work and how they go about shoots, view samples of what they’ve done before, and of course, talk logistics. A consultation or phone call before booking is key in ensuring a certain photographer is the right fit to capture your special day.
While it’s an important opportunity for you to interview a potential photographer, it’s just as important to let them interview you. Photographers will often have an array of questions to learn more about you and what you’re looking for to make your dreams come true. Don’t be afraid to let them know what you like about their work and what you’re hoping they can do for you.
“Usually when I do consults with my prospective couples, I ask them what they’re looking for in a photographer because I feel like it’s my job to serve them, and I want to make sure that I can meet their needs,” said photographer Megan Gielow, owner of MorningWild photography.
Get to know your photographer and let them get to know you.
Though you’ll likely have a long list of questions going into a consultation, it’s important to prioritize making a connection with your photographer and ensure they’re a good fit personality-wise. Your photographer plays an important part in your special day, so it’s vital they’re someone you get along with.
“Your photographer is with you more than, really, any other vendor or person on your wedding day,” Gielow said.
Photographers want to be there for you and do what they can to make your day perfect, so don’t underestimate the importance of connecting with them and ensuring they’re someone you can trust — they’ll often be doing way more than snapping pictures.
“There’s so much more than just taking the photos. They’re the ones fluffing your dress, giving you a hug, clearing the room if you can’t handle it, talking to your grandmother, all those things,” said photographer Whitney Olson of Olson Design Photography. “They’re doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes throughout the day.”
Ask to see a full gallery.
While websites and Instagram portfolios are a great way to get to know photographers, they’re simply curations of their best work across multiple different shoots. To get an idea of how a photographer approaches a single event, ask to see a full gallery. It’s important to examine the consistency of photographs within a gallery, how the photographs are edited, and see if there’s a good mixture of ranges and angles within their shots, as well as how they capture the “little moments” of the day, Olson said.
Full galleries are good glimpses into what you can expect from a photographer, so if you like what you see, it may be a good sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.