Located in northernmost McDowell County, Linville Caverns is an ideal destination for visitors of all ages.
The beauty of the mountains is echoed within Humpback Mountain and visitors are invited to explore the splendor and wonders nature created “inside a mountain” for numerous centuries.
According to cavern officials, the Linville Caverns were unknown to mankind for centuries. In the early 1800s, a fishing expedition headed by Henry E. Colton, former state geologist for the state of Tennessee, was astounded to see fish swimming in what appeared to be solid rock. A small opening in the mountainous terrain allowed them to enter the subterranean recess that is still home to native trout in an underground stream.
On a tour, your guide will explain how the caverns were discovered, how the formations were created, how the caverns were created and show you any life inside the caverns.
The caverns are a labyrinth of three levels. The bottom of the “bottomless lake” is the lower level, while the middle layer is the tour path. The above layer are chambers with floors of flowstone — a glass-like limestone formation too fragile to stand on.
Linville Caverns was opened to the public in 1937. Since then, construction of pathways and the addition of a lighting system that has enhanced the safe touring experience.
Andrew Quinn, manager of Linville Caverns, says people should visit the caverns, especially during the summer heat, to escape the high temperatures and enjoy spending time with family inside the coolness of a mountain.
“It is 52 degrees in here all year long, so it gets nice and cool in here when it is 90 degrees out,” Quinn said. “Most kids like the formations and the fish inside of the cave.”
Quinn added that he would recommend people visiting the caverns to bring a sweater or light jacket on normal days, and a rain jacket after heavy rains, noting that the caves are active and it stays drippy. Quinn said to be sure to wear comfortable shoes, but that shoes with a thick or hard sole should be avoided, however, due to the damp walkways.
Strollers and child-carrying backpacks are not allowed due to low-hanging rocks and confined spaces. Linville Caverns is one of the few caverns that is partially wheelchair accessible.
There are two places that a wheelchair cannot access; a dead-end passage into the narrowest section of the caverns, and in the back of the caverns where it is necessary to climb a few flat steps going into one room.
According to the caverns’ website, there are no restrooms located within the cavern, and if the last tour has already left, the restrooms will be closed upon exiting the tour, so it is advised to use facilities prior to entering the cave.
Flash photography and videography is allowed in the caverns, but management asks that visitors do not bring external light sources, such as a spotlight. The use of tripods or unipods in the caverns is not allowed due to confined space. Pets are allowed in the caverns but may only be carried, pets who can not be carried will not be allowed inside.
A recent bat survey by the US Fish & Wildlife and the NC Wildlife Commission confirmed that six bats out of the hundreds hibernating in Linville Caverns are infected with White-Nose Syndrome. The caverns staff has been working closely with the two agencies to control and end the spread of this disease to bats.
According to the attraction the fungus, Geomyces destructans, poses no health risk to humans, and that the caverns tour is safe as always. Staff does ask visitors to follow a simple cleansing routine following their visit, however, to help insure that no visitor is contributing to the spread of this disease.
Hours of operation vary depending on the time of year, and Linville Caverns adheres to COVID-19 protocols. For more information on Linville Caverns, or to plan your next expedition, call (828) 756-4171, or click to www.linvillecaverns.com.
