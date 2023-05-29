In May of 1948 Mystery Hill opened its doors to the people of the High Country. Located just outside of Boone, Mystery Hill is open all summer long for family fun.

This tourist attraction has grown around a mysterious gravitation anomaly, where water flows up hills and dizzying attractions are ready to be experienced. A plethora of indoor and outdoor attractions are available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

