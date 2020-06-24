Nestled between Boone and Blowing Rock, just off of U.S. Hwy 321, Mystery Hill: North Carolina’s Gravitational Anomaly features interactive and mysterious activities for children and adults alike.
A part of the High Country for more than 70 years, Mystery Hill brings more than 70,000 visitors from across the world to the area each year, according to its website.
Matthew Underwood, third-generation owner of the attraction, says that despite COVID-19, several of the previously planned additions to the hill will still be completed this year, while others have been “postponed to 2021 or beyond.”
“Our new historic petting farm as part of the 1903 Dougherty House Museum is moving forward, and the chickens, goats and other farm animals will soon be joining the rabbits that have already arrived. The recreation of the historic Grist Mill that used to sit behind the Dougherty House in Boone will move forward and hopefully open to the public late summer or early fall.” Underwood said. “Front Porch Eats is getting a renovated porch and increased seating capacity, and a new entrance to the Middle Fork Greenway River Walk from the main parking lot will be completed this year.”
Activities at Mystery Hill include the Mystery House, which features the attraction’s gravity vortex. The vortex makes water flow uphill, balls roll upward and individuals in the vortex can’t fight its pull to stand at a 45-degree angle.
There is wading, fishing and tubing access at the back of the building, which comes in handy for the business’ annual Duck Derby during Blowing Rock’s WinterFest. During the Duck Derby, participants float rubber ducks downstream to a finish line, where the winner is named.
Additionally, Mystery Hill features the area’s only indoor tomahawk throwing venue named Tomahawk Hill, which opened in the summer of 2019. Visitors at Tomahawk Hill can opt to throw knives or axes, shoot an arrow or use Cherokee blow darts.
Other attractions include Bubblerama, a room full of giant bubbles, and The Hall of Mystery, a hands-on science area, along with others.
As of June 1, Underwood said that all attractions and activities at Mystery Hill are functioning in a limited capacity.
“We have updated our point-of-sale system to allow for touchless credit card sales. We expect to leave all safety measures in place for the foreseeable future but slowly expand capacity as state and local officials deem it safe to do so,” Underwood said.
Group rates are available from Mystery Hill and its interactive adventures, along with private event booking.
Learn more about Mystery Hill and its numerous attractions at https://mysteryhill.com.
