There are 881 documented waterfalls in North Carolina, according to the World Waterfall Database. Hundreds of those 881 falls are located in Western North Carolina, particularly in the High Country. For beautiful hikes, quick swims and gorgeous views, here are the best waterfalls in the High Country.
Laurel Creek FallsAlso known as “Trash Can Falls,” to locals, this waterfall is one of the most popular in the area. The 15-foot falls lead into a deep, but chilly, swimming hole. To get to the falls, follow U.S. Highway 321 towards Sugar Grove. Turn left when the highway splits, and stay on 321 for about five-and-a-half miles. There will be a gravel turn off on the right, and the falls are just a quick hike down an unmarked trail. It’s a short hike, only about half a mile, but steep and slippery depending on the weather. Still, this swimming hole is a local favorite for a reason!
