Night Hike AdventureFriday, Sept. 13,
at 8 p.m.
Meet the park ranger for a 1 mile hike along the ridgeline out to Luther Rock. Bring a small flashlight and wear sturdy shoes. Parts of this hike are considered strenuous and hiking at night can be physically challenging. This program is designed for all ages with good basic hiking skills. Children younger than 7 are welcome but must be closely supervised. Meet at the first overlook.
Mountain Nature HikeSaturday, Sept. 14,
at 2 p.m.
Meet the ranger to explore this unique forest habitat and view the natural wonders on the way to Luther Rock. We will be walking for approximately one mile on this moderate to strenuous trail. Closed toe shoes are recommended. Meet at the picnic area.
Trees and Tee’s: Paint your own Tee-ShirtSunday, Sept. 15,
at 2 p.m.
Make your very own shirt design using leaves and fabric. Designed for ages 6-14. We will create t-shirt designs using natural materials (leaves) and fabric paints. Tee shirt will be provided as long as supplies last. Meet at the picnic area.
Vista-View ProgramSaturday, Sept. 21,
at 2 p.m.
View three states while you learn about the surrounding mountain tops that you can see from Mt. Jefferson. Meet at the Jefferson Overlook.
Painting in the Park: Take a child outsideSaturday, Sept. 28,
at 2 p.m.
Come up for an hour of creativity and try your hand at painting. A free canvas to take home will be provided for each participant. Tempera paint and brushes will also be provided as long as supplies last. No experience necessary. This program is for all ages. Meet at the picnic area.
Take A Child Outside HikeSunday, Sept. 29,
at 2 p.m.
Take a break and get outside. This is a great chance to break up the routine and take the kids outdoors. Bring the family for a 1 mile hike to Luther Rock on the very top of Mt. Jefferson.
We will view the seasonal changes and astounding views while we hike across the mountain. Meet at the picnic area.
For additional information about any of the above programs, call (336) 246-9653.
