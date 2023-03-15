New start

A first-time mover loads a mattress as part of a relocation process. 

 File photo

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of individuals and families leaving cities for the peace and quiet of rural areas. According to a report by the Center on Rural Innovation, the COVID-19 pandemic has made remote work more common, with many people choosing to live in rural areas where they can enjoy the benefits of nature, lower cost of living and a slower pace of life. However, before making the move, it is important to consider both the advantages and disadvantages of living in a rural area.

One of the most significant benefits of living in a rural area is the lower cost of housing. In many rural areas, the cost of homes is significantly lower than in urban areas, which makes it an appealing option for those looking to save money. Rural areas also tend to have a smaller population size, which means more space, cleaner air and less noise pollution compared to larger cities.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.