WATAUGA — MountainTrue is hosting its annual 2021 BioBlitz as a regional competition to crown the 2021 champion of biodiversity.
The competition will take place virtually across three counties — Jackson, Transylvania and Watauga counties — from June 5 through June 19. It allows the opportunity for experts and aspiring naturalists to get outside and add to the scientific record by documenting the vast biodiversity of the region.
MountainTrue is an environmental organization working in 23 counties in western North Carolina — including Watauga, Ashe and Avery — with core goals that include working toward sensible land use, restoring public forests, protecting water quality and promoting clean energy.
The competition kicks off on June 5 on the iNaturalist web and smartphone platform. Scores will be tallied for each county and for individual participants, with prizes and bragging rights for winners.
Prizes will be awarded to individual winners in the following categories: overall best observation, most total observations, most species, most birds, most arthropods (including insects) and most fungi. MountainTrue will recognize the County Champion of Biodiversity as the county that receives the most observations of unique species.
Additional recognition will go to the county with the most participants and the most observations submitted.
“The MountainTrue 2021 BiobBlitz is a great opportunity for people to connect with and learn about the natural world around them,” said MountainTrue Public Lands Biologist Josh Kelly. “This year, by expanding the blitz to three counties and making a game of it, we hope to be able to engage more people and find more species. We might even find some that have never been recorded in our region.”
MountainTrue first took its BioBlitz to iNaturalist in 2020 as a safer alternative during COVID-19. Last year, 97 observers documented over 1,100 unique species.
This year, by expanding the blitz from one county to three, MountainTrue hopes to record even more species and make a greater contribution to the scientific record for the region.
“Tell your friends, neighbors, family, and fellow naturalists and citizen scientists, and get prepared for a BioBlitz like no other,” MountainTrue said in a statement.
More information can be found at mountaintrue.org/2021-bioblitz/.
